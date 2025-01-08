New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 8, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The pop for Macaulay Culkin on Monday Night RAW

Love to see it.

AIrony

This pic really sums up the state of AI.

Letterboxd drops its annual stats

My favorite app on my phone. I logged 105 movies last year!

Trae Young's game-winner last night

I've watched this like half a dozen times. It's mesmerizing.

Close-ups from the bird feeder

I'm not even a bird guy and I kind of want one of these.

Myles Garrett tells Roger Rosengarten he's not a nobody

Garrett is a real one. One of my favorite non-Ravens.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal squatted next to each other.
I'll have what Bubbletron's having.
Source: Sony Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

