Evening Reading - January 8, 2025

The pop for Macaulay Culkin on Monday Night RAW

The reveal, the pop, the gesture



Why did he eat this up? pic.twitter.com/5xq3p71Wui — SVNT 🤴🏾 (@SAVVNT) January 7, 2025

Love to see it.

AIrony

This pic really sums up the state of AI.

Letterboxd drops its annual stats

The Letterboxd 2024 Year in Review: https://t.co/l7LmiqPd1j



MOST WATCHED ACTOR: Willem Dafoe pic.twitter.com/KsPJJ8ef6N — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 8, 2025

My favorite app on my phone. I logged 105 movies last year!

Trae Young's game-winner last night

RAYFORD TRAE YOUNG FROM HALFCOURT FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/3LHB7xRjxH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 8, 2025

I've watched this like half a dozen times. It's mesmerizing.

Close-ups from the bird feeder

my dad’s bird feeder takes pictures. this is really important. pic.twitter.com/8v8dTOq1f0 — audrey horne apologist (@sedm1kr4sky) January 7, 2025

I'm not even a bird guy and I kind of want one of these.

Myles Garrett tells Roger Rosengarten he's not a nobody

Roger Rosengarten: "I know I'm a nobody... but could I get that jersey after?"



Myles Garrett's response is so pure 🥹 #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/8mVCIkMhXx — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2025

Garrett is a real one. One of my favorite non-Ravens.

