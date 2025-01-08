Evening Reading - January 8, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Freedom Wars Remastered review: Time to get to work, Sinner
- Splash Damage cancels Transformers: Reactivate and confirms layoffs
- Marvel Rivals Version 20250110 patch notes buff Venom & Wolverine, Nerf Hela & Hawkeye
- Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 start & end dates
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The pop for Macaulay Culkin on Monday Night RAW
The reveal, the pop, the gesture— SVNT 🤴🏾 (@SAVVNT) January 7, 2025
Why did he eat this up? pic.twitter.com/5xq3p71Wui
Love to see it.
AIrony
January 8, 2025
This pic really sums up the state of AI.
Letterboxd drops its annual stats
The Letterboxd 2024 Year in Review: https://t.co/l7LmiqPd1j— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 8, 2025
MOST WATCHED ACTOR: Willem Dafoe pic.twitter.com/KsPJJ8ef6N
My favorite app on my phone. I logged 105 movies last year!
Trae Young's game-winner last night
RAYFORD TRAE YOUNG FROM HALFCOURT FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/3LHB7xRjxH— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 8, 2025
I've watched this like half a dozen times. It's mesmerizing.
Close-ups from the bird feeder
my dad’s bird feeder takes pictures. this is really important. pic.twitter.com/8v8dTOq1f0— audrey horne apologist (@sedm1kr4sky) January 7, 2025
I'm not even a bird guy and I kind of want one of these.
Myles Garrett tells Roger Rosengarten he's not a nobody
Roger Rosengarten: "I know I'm a nobody... but could I get that jersey after?"— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2025
Myles Garrett's response is so pure 🥹 #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/8mVCIkMhXx
Garrett is a real one. One of my favorite non-Ravens.
