The best Kuva Nukor and Arcane Enervate build - Warframe It's like a handheld beam of melty death.

The Kuva Nukor has been a powerhouse weapon in Warframe for some time now. It's consistently making it to the top of most people's tier lists because you can build it to melt anything in the game, but what if you could build it to melt everything in the game? I've put together a build that will take advantage of all kinds of mechanics in the game to give you something that will reliably do the damage you need against any enemy you are fighting, be it on the Star Chart or the Steel Path.

The best Kuva Nukor and Arcane Enervate build in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

Builds in Warframe nearly always lean into a certain type of damage to take out a specific type of enemy. Viral, Heat, and Corrosive are popular options, but I wanted something that would get some sweet bonus damage against just about every faction in the game without the need to swap mods. The main focus of this build is that I can be lazy and grab it when I am facing a mission with a multitude of enemy types that have an assortment of weaknesses. Digital Extremes are getting more and more willing to stuff some contrasting enemies into one mission, so it's time to roll with those punches.

First things first, this Kuva Nukor was spawned from a Lich with a progenitor that would give it innate Cold damage, which means you will want to use Frost, Gara, Hildryn, Koumei, Revenant, Stynax, Titania, or Trinity. Once that is done, go through the process of farming the weapon, and then it's time to dive into the build.

Mod Effect Galvanized Diffusion +110% Multishot On Kill: +30% Multishot for 20 seconds, stacks up to 4x. Galvanized Shot +80% Status Chance. On kill: +40% direct damage per status type affecting the target for 14 seconds. Stacks up to 3x. Primed Target Cracker +110% Critical Damage Lethal Torrent +60% Fire Rate +60% Multishot Magnetic Might +60% Magnetic Damage, +40% Critical Damage Pistol Pestilence +60% Toxin +60 Status Chance Jolt +60% Electricity +40% Status Chance Primed Heated Charged +165% Heat damage - helps with armor stripping Ruinous Extension +8 Beam Length (Exilus slot)

Now, for the Arcane, Enervate is a must. You can get this as a reward from missions on Hollvania; make sure you open the caches and Techrot safes to farm them quickly, or you can purchase them from Elanor for Standing after you hit Rank 5. Fully ranked, this will increase your Critical Chance by 10% for every hit, and it will reset after six "big hits" or orange crits.

The Kuva Nukor has an incredibly low base Critical Chance of just 7%, which means every hit has a 93% chance of NOT being a Critical Hit. Those are not good odds. However, it also has a damage multiplier of 5x when it does get a critical hit, which means on those rare occasions, the damage is insane, more than making up for the unusually low base damage. Due to the high fire rate and hitscan nature of the weapon, landing hits is easy and fast, and Enervate rapidly builds up the Critical Chance, turning this thing into a beast.

Due to the innate Cold damage and our mod setup, we now have a weapon that will do Radiation, Corrossive, Blast, and Magnetic damage and that has a 12x damage multiplier on criticals, a very high average critical chance, and a high status chance.

This weapon is designed to be used in conjunction with a Panzer Vulpaphyla and a Helminth-sourced Xata's Whisper or Roar once you get into the very, very late content, and it will continue to absolutely shred anything you fight. Keep in mind, however, that this is a weapon for mobs. If you want something that will eat just about any single target in the game, including Archons, then try this Laetum build.

I'm aware this build goes a little against the grain of building to deal maximum damage against one faction type, but I also feel that many builds that people make in Warframe are overkill for the vast majority of scenarios in the game.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.