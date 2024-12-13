Where to find a Safe Biocode in Warframe You'll need a weird blue key to open the weird blue safe.

Some missions in Warframe will contain a locked Techrot Safe, and if you can open it, you can earn an extra Arcane. This is great news, as Arcane farming is a grind, and anything you can do to help speed it up is worth investing a little time in.

Where to find a Safe Biocode in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

When exploring the maps in Hollvania, you may run into a Techrot Safe. These are covered in blue, glowing nodules and appear with an on-screen waypoint that looks for all the world like a television with some antennae on top. To open them, you need a safe biocode.

These can normally be found close by and look like a small, glowing blue key. Spotting them can be tough, but there are a couple of tricks you can do to make your life easier.

Source: Shacknews

Playing as either Xaku or Limbo can make this much easier. Both have ultimates that do large area-of-effect damage and break nearby loot containers. The safe biocode will appear on your radar as a loot container, so smashing everything nearby and then running around to pick up the loot is the best way to try and find it. Anything that is just loot will break and be picked up, with the remaining icons on your radar giving you the locations of the biocode or similar items.

These things mostly seem to spawn reasonably close to the safe itself, so it actually shouldn't take all that long to find when you know what you are looking for.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.