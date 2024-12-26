The best Laetum build in Warframe This monster will eat Steel Path alive.

The Laetum was one of the first Incarnon weapons that was introduced to Warframe, and it is still an absolute monster. Digital Extremes seem happy to leave it near the top of the damage meta, as it's a very useful weapon that players can get and invest time and effort into upgrading without being rug-pulled after a big investment of resources.

While there are undoubtedly better secondary weapons in the game for very specific tasks, you can build a Laetum that will get a ridiculous amount of work done in just about any situation and always have it as a get-out-of-jail-free card if what you are fighting just won't die.

The best Laetum build in Warframe

There are quite a few components to this, and each one will scale the overall effectiveness of the weapon, depending on where you are in the game. The mods on their own will make for a very effective weapon, but using it in conjunction with specific abilities, pets, and Arcanes will all boost the effectiveness.

For this build, we are going for the lowest possible crit chance, as we want to take advantage of the potential increased damage on non-critical hits. Select the following Incarnon bonuses:

Rapid Wrath (increased fire rate)

Feather of Justice (improve ammo efficiency)

Elemental Excess (increased status chance and decreased critical chance)

Devouring Attrition (50% chance to deal 2000% damage on non-critical hits)

I also use the below mod setup. Because the Laetum's Incarnon form does innate Radiation damage, this build will give me Radiation, Corrosive, and Heat damage, making it very useful against almost every enemy type in the game, especially in the Deep Archimedia activity.

Mod Effect Galvanized Diffusion +110% Multishot On Kill: +30% Multishot for 20 seconds, stacks up to 4x. Galvanized Shot +80% Status Chance. On kill: +40% direct damage per status type affecting the target for 14 seconds. Stacks up to 3x. Pistol Pestilence +60 % Toxin +60% Status Chance Primed Convulsion +165% Electricity damage - combines with the Toxin to create Corrosive damage Lethal Torrent +60% Fire Rate +60% Multishot Hornet Strike +220% Damage Accelerated Isotope +60% Radiation +40% Fire Rate Primed Heated Charged +165% Heat damage - helps with armor stripping Lethal Momentum +40% Projectile Speed (Exilus slot)

If you want to make the weapon even more effective, you can run it on a specific "weapon platform" Warframe. Exactly which one you wish to use is up to you, but my personal preference is usually Revenant Prime, with Xata's Whisper subsummed on the fourth ability. This will give us additional Void damage to our weapons that scale with ability strength, which we should be building on Reveanant anyway to take advantage of his Mesmer Skin and survivability.

The final pieces of the puzzle to really maximize our potential damage output would be to bring a Panzer Vulpaphyla pet and use the Viral Quills mod to spread Viral damage to enemies, reducing their overall health and making them easier to deal with.

