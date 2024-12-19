Evening Reading - December 19, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2024
- 2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
- The Shacknews Awards 2024 nominees
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4 movie in the works for 2027 release
- Tokyo Clanpool review: Dungeon-crawling for national security
- All 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks Ranked
- Sony to acquire 12.05 million shares of Kadokawa in strategic business alliance
Peloton leaderboards get trolled
Peloton leaderboards are cooked 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rJmWIIamAl— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 16, 2024
But at least these trolls are getting a good workout!
Supervillain origin story
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/b5FdXateyC— Ace (@aceoffmeta) December 15, 2024
The Madden franchise is responsible for more destroyed friendships than even Mario Party games.
Nardwuar interviews Jack Antonoff
So much great content from Nardwuar lately. He is one of my favorite interviewers.
Muhammad Ali poem about friendship
Rest in peace to the GOAT.
Congratulations to Heisman Award winner Travis Hunter
What an emotional, charming, and sometimes hilarious speech.
Travis' mom had some wonderful things to say about her son's big moment. He is most certainly him.
The true Balatro ending
Celebrated the Balatro win at The Game Awards by beating ante 39, where the required score is so high it crashes the game.— Nandre (@Nan_dre_) December 13, 2024
The true ending of Balatro has been claimed. Now I can rest... https://t.co/byh4S2Yyq1 pic.twitter.com/P8tU7kRK4i
What a wonderful video game. Even when it breaks from too many rounds.
Kendrick Lamar content corner
Krumpers doing Krump things.
I still miss Norm
And in music news, number one on the college charts this summer was Better Than Ezra.— Norm Macdonald Joke of the Day (@NormSNLJokes) December 9, 2024
And, at number two? Ezra. pic.twitter.com/oVm9zTID5W
But who is Ezra better than?
