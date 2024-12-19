New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 19, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Peloton leaderboards get trolled

But at least these trolls are getting a good workout!

Supervillain origin story

The Madden franchise is responsible for more destroyed friendships than even Mario Party games.

Nardwuar interviews Jack Antonoff

So much great content from Nardwuar lately. He is one of my favorite interviewers.

Muhammad Ali poem about friendship

Rest in peace to the GOAT.

Congratulations to Heisman Award winner Travis Hunter

What an emotional, charming, and sometimes hilarious speech.

Travis' mom had some wonderful things to say about her son's big moment. He is most certainly him.

The true Balatro ending

What a wonderful video game. Even when it breaks from too many rounds.

Kendrick Lamar content corner

Krumpers doing Krump things.

I still miss Norm

But who is Ezra better than?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 19, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. This will be my last Evening Reading post of the year, so thanks for reading these special Thursday night posts.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola