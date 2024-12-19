Evening Reading - December 19, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Peloton leaderboards get trolled

Peloton leaderboards are cooked 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rJmWIIamAl — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 16, 2024

But at least these trolls are getting a good workout!

Supervillain origin story

The Madden franchise is responsible for more destroyed friendships than even Mario Party games.

Nardwuar interviews Jack Antonoff

So much great content from Nardwuar lately. He is one of my favorite interviewers.

Muhammad Ali poem about friendship

Rest in peace to the GOAT.

Congratulations to Heisman Award winner Travis Hunter

What an emotional, charming, and sometimes hilarious speech.

Travis' mom had some wonderful things to say about her son's big moment. He is most certainly him.

The true Balatro ending

Celebrated the Balatro win at The Game Awards by beating ante 39, where the required score is so high it crashes the game.



The true ending of Balatro has been claimed. Now I can rest... https://t.co/byh4S2Yyq1 pic.twitter.com/P8tU7kRK4i — Nandre (@Nan_dre_) December 13, 2024

What a wonderful video game. Even when it breaks from too many rounds.

Kendrick Lamar content corner

Krumpers doing Krump things.

I still miss Norm

And in music news, number one on the college charts this summer was Better Than Ezra.



And, at number two? Ezra. pic.twitter.com/oVm9zTID5W — Norm Macdonald Joke of the Day (@NormSNLJokes) December 9, 2024

But who is Ezra better than?

This will be my last Evening Reading post of the year, so thanks for reading these special Thursday night posts.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

the man with the briefcase on Cortex