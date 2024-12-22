Weekend Discussion - December 22, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. We're heading into the holiday week, which means it's time for catching up with family, delicious meals, playing video games, and handing out some awards to incredibly talented people. But it's Sunday, which means we've got some stuff from around the internet that's caught our eye. Let's have a chat!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Fog sudokus seem to be all the rage at the moment.

I love Wallace & Gromit

Companies need to stop using AI to "improve" media.

The one and only Ken Jeong is on Hot Ones

This guy is so talented.

Thinking with portals (and guns)

Splitgate 2 is looking pretty slick.

Destiny 2 is in not a good spot right now

Low Steam playercount, packed full of glitches and things not working, and a playerbase that has grown tired with the same grind. C'mon, Bungie.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Let an Aussie icon help you with towing

He knows what he's doing.

Halo in VR trailer!

Okay, now I definitely need a VR HMD.

Felvidek is incredible

Have you played it?

Weekend Vibes

I think it's an OST sort of weekend, and maybe week! Here's what I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

What are you up to this weekend? Do you have big plans for Christmas and the holiday season? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below and be sure to check out The Shacknews Awards 2024 this week!

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He loves sitting near, below, and next to the Christmas tree. Have a lovely night!