Weekend Discussion - December 15, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

The construction of this puzzle looks so good.

Speaking of construction...

Time to get started on your hut

Prison food

I have been consuming Larry's content for about a week. So much insight into a part of society I plan to never experience.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Let them in

They will knock.

Do it

No Doubt.

What is this?

Is this a good thing?

Silksong is never coming out, is it?

Can't believe it's been so long.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola