Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
The construction of this puzzle looks so good.
Speaking of construction...
Time to get started on your hut
Prison food
I have been consuming Larry's content for about a week. So much insight into a part of society I plan to never experience.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Let them in
If you’re cold they’re cold, let the elves into your house pic.twitter.com/6lL5Z75Lsm— Greg the Sorcerer (@gregthesorcerer) December 6, 2024
They will knock.
Do it
December 13, 2024
No Doubt.
What is this?
November 29, 2024
Is this a good thing?
Silksong is never coming out, is it?
Silksong does not exist— Saltagreppo (@SaltagreppoD2) December 13, 2024
Can't believe it's been so long.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- The Game Awards 2024 winners, announcements & trailers
- One of 2024's best roguelike hidden gems is even better on Steam
- Synduality: Echo of Ada is part mech suit battler, part AI life sim
- Thick As Thieves introduces an immersive multiplayer world of larceny
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - December 15, 2024