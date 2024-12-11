New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 11, 2024

It's nighttime in America which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

John Bentley thanks BAFTA for his acting nomination

Well-deserved. Dude crushed it.

New stop-motion Sonic Christmas special released

This is unironically really good.

An NFL game will be played in Berlin next season

How many years until an international Super Bowl?

Dan Da Dan x Avatar mashup

This is awesome. My worlds colliding!

Demographics expert answers questions from the internet

Love these videos. This one was particularly insightful.

First trailer for 28 Years Later

Not hyperbole to say this is probably the best trailer of the year. Looking forward to this one.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Will Ferrel in Elf.
Make sure to do your daily Bubbletron!
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

