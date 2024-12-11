Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Synduality: Echo of Ada is part mech suit battler, part AI life sim
- Fairy Tail 2 review: Finishing the story, and then some
- Hyper Light Breaker sets a January Steam Early Access date
- Nintendo has acquired 100% of Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft
- Pokemon teases collaboration with Wallace & Gromit animation studio
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
John Bentley thanks BAFTA for his acting nomination
Honored is an understatement… Thank You BAFTA! pic.twitter.com/X3UpjJZZR2— John Bentley (@JohnEricBentley) December 11, 2024
Well-deserved. Dude crushed it.
New stop-motion Sonic Christmas special released
A stop-motion ‘SONIC’ Christmas short has been released pic.twitter.com/1qvh7YzDKn— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 11, 2024
This is unironically really good.
An NFL game will be played in Berlin next season
Coming to Olympic Stadium in 2025… the first-ever regular season game in Berlin! 🇩🇪 @NFLDeutschland pic.twitter.com/2kDRMpu2rt— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2024
How many years until an international Super Bowl?
Dan Da Dan x Avatar mashup
Dandandan team Avatar ! pic.twitter.com/8b9oumqTGy— Loren (@loren_animation) December 11, 2024
This is awesome. My worlds colliding!
Demographics expert answers questions from the internet
Love these videos. This one was particularly insightful.
First trailer for 28 Years Later
Not hyperbole to say this is probably the best trailer of the year. Looking forward to this one.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 11, 2024