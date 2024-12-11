Pokemon teases collaboration with Wallace & Gromit animation studio The Pokemon Company and Aardman Animations are working on a project teased for launch in 2027.

One of the greatest powers of the Pokemon universe is that there are a lot of things it goes together with perfectly, and it looks like in 2027, we’re going to see what the studio known for Wallace and Gromit can do with the IP. The Pokemon Company and Aardman Animations have announced a collaboration for a media project that is supposedly set to launch sometime in the next three years.

The Pokemon company teased its upcoming collaboration with Aardman via social media this week. The announcement came with a teaser featuring Aardman’s trademark animation applied to a Pokeball. For those who don’t know, Aardman Animations is the group that makes the Wallace and Gromit movies and animations, as well as Chicken Run and other projects. That includes the soon-to-be-released Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which hits theaters this December.

Aardman Animations Managing Director Sean Clarke had a statement to share on the upcoming project with Pokemon:

It’s a huge honour to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting. Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world.

With a tentative window set for 2027, stay tuned for further updates and details on the Pokemon and Aardman collaboration as news drops.