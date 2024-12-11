New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon teases collaboration with Wallace & Gromit animation studio

The Pokemon Company and Aardman Animations are working on a project teased for launch in 2027.
TJ Denzer
Image via The Pokemon Company
1

One of the greatest powers of the Pokemon universe is that there are a lot of things it goes together with perfectly, and it looks like in 2027, we’re going to see what the studio known for Wallace and Gromit can do with the IP. The Pokemon Company and Aardman Animations have announced a collaboration for a media project that is supposedly set to launch sometime in the next three years.

The Pokemon company teased its upcoming collaboration with Aardman via social media this week. The announcement came with a teaser featuring Aardman’s trademark animation applied to a Pokeball. For those who don’t know, Aardman Animations is the group that makes the Wallace and Gromit movies and animations, as well as Chicken Run and other projects. That includes the soon-to-be-released Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which hits theaters this December.

Aardman Animations Managing Director Sean Clarke had a statement to share on the upcoming project with Pokemon:

With a tentative window set for 2027, stay tuned for further updates and details on the Pokemon and Aardman collaboration as news drops.

