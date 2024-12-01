New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to open the Mythic Vault and get the Mythic Key - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

A mythic vault on the new Fortnite map hides all manner of interesting loot.
If you have been exploring the new map in Fortnite Chapter 6, you may have come across the Mythic Vault in the Nightshift Forest. This locked vault contains all manner of goodies that you might find helpful as you try to win a match, but there are few clues on how to open it.

How to open the Mythic Vault with the Mythic Key

The Mythic Vault and Bushranger Location in Fortnite
Source: Shacknews

To open the Mythic Vault, you will need to find a Sprite, then visit the Bushranger and show it to him, and he will drop the Mythic Key. Once you have it, you can return to the vault and open the door to get the loot inside.

The Bushranger can be found to the northwest of the main temple in Nightshift Forest. Make sure you grab a Sprite before you go and see him. These can be found all over the map, but if you cannot track one down, you can use any Sprite Shrine to highlight them. On the map above, A shows the location of the Bushranger, while B marks the location of the Mythic Vault.

The Mythic Vault Key in Fortnite
Source: Shacknews

When you have a Sprite in your inventory, go to Bushranger, interact with him, and select the Show Item option while you are holding the Sprite. He will lift the night spell over the forest and drop the Mythic Vault Key. Pick that up, head to the vault and interact with the door to open it.

Inside, you will find loads of weapons, a Typhoon Blade, ammo, health, and Slurp Barrels, so load up on goodies and then get stuck into the rest of the match. Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.

