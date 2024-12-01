How to use a Sprite Shrine to reveal nearby Sprites - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Sprite Shrines are a new mechanic this season, and they add a lot of fun to the game.

The Sprite Shrine is a new addition to Fortnite in Chapter 6, giving you a fun way to gain some buffs and improve your character's performance. This is how to use a Sprite Shrine to reveal Sprites and what to do with them afterward.

The first thing you need to do is find a Sprite Shrine. These are large stone statues that will have a white beam of light coming out of the top of them. You can find two of them pretty close to Warrior's Watch and Foxy Floodgate. If you drop straight in on them from the battle bus, they are very easy to see as you glide in. You can find them all over the map, however.

Run up to the Shrine and interact with it, which will cause it to release a pulse of energy. Pay close attention to your screen, and you should see a small yellow/golden waypoint that marks the position of the Sprite.



Go and grab the Sprite, then bring it back to the Shrine and interact with the Shrine once more. This will cause the Shrine to power up, then drop a bunch of loot, a boon card, and the Sprite, which you can then pick up and add to your inventory again.

Sprites also have the following uses:

Air Sprites can be thrown to create an updraft wind vortex that can send you flying with a glider redeploy. The vortex can also damage builds and launch vehicles.

can be thrown to create an updraft wind vortex that can send you flying with a glider redeploy. The vortex can also damage builds and launch vehicles. Water Sprites can be thrown to create a healing fountain that restores health and shields to nearby players.

can be thrown to create a healing fountain that restores health and shields to nearby players. Earth Sprites will consume items you feed them in exchange for a reward.

