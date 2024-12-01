New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to use a Sprite Shrine to reveal nearby Sprites - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Sprite Shrines are a new mechanic this season, and they add a lot of fun to the game.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

The Sprite Shrine is a new addition to Fortnite in Chapter 6, giving you a fun way to gain some buffs and improve your character's performance. This is how to use a Sprite Shrine to reveal Sprites and what to do with them afterward.

How to use a Sprite Shrine to reveal nearby Sprites - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

The Sprite Shrine location in Fortnite Chapter 6

Source: Shacknews

The first thing you need to do is find a Sprite Shrine. These are large stone statues that will have a white beam of light coming out of the top of them. You can find two of them pretty close to Warrior's Watch and Foxy Floodgate. If you drop straight in on them from the battle bus, they are very easy to see as you glide in. You can find them all over the map, however.

Run up to the Shrine and interact with it, which will cause it to release a pulse of energy. Pay close attention to your screen, and you should see a small yellow/golden waypoint that marks the position of the Sprite.

How to find a Sprite in Fortnite

Source: Shacknews

Go and grab the Sprite, then bring it back to the Shrine and interact with the Shrine once more. This will cause the Shrine to power up, then drop a bunch of loot, a boon card, and the Sprite, which you can then pick up and add to your inventory again. 

Sprites also have the following uses:

  • Air Sprites can be thrown to create an updraft wind vortex that can send you flying with a glider redeploy. The vortex can also damage builds and launch vehicles. 
  • Water Sprites can be thrown to create a healing fountain that restores health and shields to nearby players. 
  • Earth Sprites will consume items you feed them in exchange for a reward.

Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola