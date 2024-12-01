New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All character locations - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Looking to find one of the seasonal NPCs in Fortnite? We've got you covered.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

A new season in Fortnite means all new NPCs on the map. This season introduces a few new faces and some new spins on classic characters. You can buy items from them, and some of them will be important for quests over the course of the season if previous seasons are anything to go by.

All character locations - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

All Character Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Source: Shacknews

You can find all the character locations marked on the map below

  1. Bushranger - can be found just to the northwest of the Nightshift Forest. He may not spawn if a random boss is nearby.
  2. Cinder - Heavy Specialist - can be found in the orange plains to the south of Pumped Power and Demon's Dojo, near the two ornate ponds.
  3. Helsie - Medic Specialist - You can find Helsie on the north side of Canyon Crossing
  4. Jade - is found in the northeast corner of Nightshift Forest
  5. Daigo - Can be found in Masked Meadows
  6. Mizuki - Supply Specialist - can be found at Lost Lake
  7. Nyanja - can be found on the south side of Canyon Crossing
  8. Kendo - is found in the northeast corner of Nightshift Forest
  9. Shadow Blade Hope - can be found in Hopeful Heights
  10. Vengeance Jones - can be found in Hopeful Heights
  11. Vi - Scout Specialist - is located in the colorful flower fields north of Hopeful Heights

Usually, more characters are released over the course of the season, so we'll ensure this guide is up to date for each new update.

Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola