All character locations - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Looking to find one of the seasonal NPCs in Fortnite? We've got you covered.

A new season in Fortnite means all new NPCs on the map. This season introduces a few new faces and some new spins on classic characters. You can buy items from them, and some of them will be important for quests over the course of the season if previous seasons are anything to go by.

Source: Shacknews

You can find all the character locations marked on the map below

Bushranger - can be found just to the northwest of the Nightshift Forest. He may not spawn if a random boss is nearby. Cinder - Heavy Specialist - can be found in the orange plains to the south of Pumped Power and Demon's Dojo, near the two ornate ponds. Helsie - Medic Specialist - You can find Helsie on the north side of Canyon Crossing Jade - is found in the northeast corner of Nightshift Forest Daigo - Can be found in Masked Meadows Mizuki - Supply Specialist - can be found at Lost Lake Nyanja - can be found on the south side of Canyon Crossing Kendo - is found in the northeast corner of Nightshift Forest Shadow Blade Hope - can be found in Hopeful Heights Vengeance Jones - can be found in Hopeful Heights Vi - Scout Specialist - is located in the colorful flower fields north of Hopeful Heights

Usually, more characters are released over the course of the season, so we'll ensure this guide is up to date for each new update.

