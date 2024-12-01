Weekend Discussion - December 1, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
The perfect sudoku?
More Sims spinoff weirdness
Remember when EA would do something with the Sims franchise?
Cults are so fascinating
I wonder how susceptible each individual is to a cult?
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Do not believe the sun
November 26, 2024
Especially in Australia.
Look at this awesome mod
Absolutely blown away by this mod that replaces the game’s original map with a high-resolution, realistic version from Piggyback’s official interactive map. This is easily one of my favorite mods now, for sure 😍#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/tZ0byIJ4sp— Ayghan 📸 (@Ayghan) November 30, 2024
I think I'm going to install this when I get back to my playthrough.
That's a cozy cat
“thank god im a house cat” 🐱 pic.twitter.com/1mfevPo5PT— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) November 26, 2024
Indoor only, please. Don't let your cat outside.
I need this show
I’ve watched this atleast 17 times 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mVgMnh1MT3— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) November 25, 2024
Apparently it's called Common Side Effects and it's out in 2025.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Paper Wings - Rise Against
- Sing A Long Forever - The Bouncing Souls
- Audio Blood - The Matches
- 4/16 - Silent Drive
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Raphael van Lierop on the Cougar 2.0, the Trader & the future of The Long Dark
- How Tolkien and Weta Workshop's founders helped design cooking in Tales of the Shire
- Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax made me feel like an eight-foot tall supersoldier
- Shack Chat: What was your best Black Friday 2024 find?
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
