Where to find an RPG-7U - Stalker 2 So you want a rocket launcher? Track down this RPG-7U location in Stalker 2 and enjoy the show.

Weapons are one of the only ways to make Skif more powerful in Stalker 2, and there’s not much better than a rocket launcher. Introducing the RPG-7U, a weapon that actually needs no introduction. You know what it’s all about, so let’s get straight to the point: where to find one.

Where to find an RPG-7U

The first place I found an RPG-7U was in the shelter armory in the middle of Wild Island during the quest, Just Like the Good Old Days. This mission takes place shortly after you make an important decision at SIRCAA – however, it may be possible to get this before visiting the research facility.



Source: Shacknews



The rocket launcher is located in the armory inside the building. You can reach this location via the landmasses or even by crossing the body of water by jumping across the train carts that connect it to the Lesser Zone (south of Wild Island, northeast of the Lesser Zone). The armory is in the northwest part of the building, not the warehouse section with all the radiation in the southeast. The halls are a bit of a jumble, so take your time exploring.

Once you locate the armory, you should find armor hanging from a shelf with the RPG in the back. There will be a rocket in another crate for you to collect. Now, the RPG will be damaged, so fixing it will be a top priority if you need some firepower, though it won’t be cheap.

The RPG-7U is one of the many powerful weapons to find in Stalker 2. Another one you might consider picking up is called Drowned, an excellent assault rifle that will also need a bit of fixing. Check out our Stalker 2 page for more weapon locations.