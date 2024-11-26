Where to find the Drowned assault rifle - Stalker 2 The Drowned is a solid assault rifle that just needs some work in Stalker 2.

The Drowned is an assault rifle in Stalker 2 that might be suffering a little from exposure to the elements, but a bit of investment can get it back in working order.

Where to find the Drowned assault rifle in Stalker 2

Source: Shacknews

The Drowned assault rifle can be found just outside the Slag Heap, in Garbage. There is a concrete bridge that runs between two pools of water, where a character called Boo can be found. Talk to him, and he will tell you that he has lost his weapon.

It can actually be found just on the ground below, leaning against a piece of concrete at the edge of the water. Now, this weapon is missable, and even if you accept the small quest from Boo to get it for him, it can still vanish due to an apparent bug that causes both Boo and the Drowned to disappear.

As such, when you chat to Boo, go down to the pool and grab the weapon straight away. After you return to Boo, you can either give him the weapon or keep it for yourself. Giving him the weapon gains you nothing, so you might as well tell him you will be keeping it.

It will cost a good bit of cash to repair, but it's worth it as the weapon really is rather good and comes with an underslung grenade launcher to help you deal with more pressing threats, although the ammo for that is somewhat rare.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.