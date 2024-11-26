Side with Simon Dubny or the Ward - Stalker 2 Choosing whether to side with Dubny or the Ward is a major decision to make in Stalker 2 that will change your relationships moving forward.

Simon Dubny or the Ward, picking who to side with in Stalker 2 is a major decision all players will have to make. While the quests that follow are similar, who you’re doing them with and for will change depending on who you choose. Here’s what you need to know about picking sides at SIRCAA.

Side with Simon Dubny or the Ward?

When you reach SIRCAA and progress through the story there, you’ll be faced with a major decision, siding with Simon Dubny or the Ward. This will catapult you along one of two distinct paths. You’ll either be speaking with Richter or Colonel Korshunov from here on out.



Regardless of what decision you make, if you’ve still got some quests left over from the Lesser Zone (like the Lost Boys or Nightingale’s Hunt), they will be considered failed or canceled.

Because both decisions have similar results with the Monolith, the Zone, and where you’re going next, it comes down to personal preference. Would you prefer to work with Richter and the ex-Monolithians or do you think the Ward and Dr Dalin have the right idea?

Side with Simon Dubny

Siding with Dubny will have you sneaking out of SIRCAA and working with Richter.

If you side with Simon Dubny, you’ll assault the research facility and attempt to take the artifact before the Monolith goes online. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to stop it, the area will explode, and you’ll need to fight your way out of the facility. You’ll eventually meet up with Richter after discovering the Monolithians are back, Strider is dead, and the Zone is still hostile.

After speaking with Richter, you’ll need to follow the quest, Just Like the Good Old Days, to speak with Professor Lodochka at Quiet’s camp near Wild Island. This questline may also lead you to the Sphere.

Side with the Ward

Siding with the Ward will have you in the good graces of Col. Korshunov.

If you side with the Ward, you’ll immediately need to kill Dubny and his lackeys before heading into the facility with Dr Dalin. Despite trying to use the artifact to erase the Zone, the area will explode, and you’ll need to escape.

Once you fight through the tunnels and reach the external wall of SIRCAA, you’ll have two quests: Just Like the Good Old Days and The Hornests’ Nest. From this point on, you’ll be more aligned with the goals of the Ward, though you can still help out places like Zalissya.

Picking who to side with, Dubny or the Ward, is a massive moment in the story of Stalker 2. The main outcome of your decision is who has your back moving forward and which side you work with in upcoming quests. Take a look at our Stalker 2 page for more help with quests, locations, and where to find gear.