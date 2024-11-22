Evening Reading - November 22, 2024

Hello, Shacknews. One week until the holiday! Until then, let's bring you a round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

No wonder it feels a bit crowdy in the Zone. A million copies were sold, and much more stalkers joined the artifact hunt with Game Pass.



This is just the start of our unforgettable adventure. The Heart of Chornobyl emanates stronger with each of us.



Thank You, stalkers! ☢️ pic.twitter.com/zslF7I8vR1 — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) November 22, 2024

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: 1 million served.

Take another look at Hazard, the latest hero coming to Overwatch 2. He's available to play this weekend!

SILENT HILL 2 Patch Notice 📣



We released a patch today addressing some in-game issues, including graphical issues, when playing on PlayStation 5 Pro.

Make sure to update your game to version v.1.1.248,905 for the latest.



More details - https://t.co/cBnjzidVru#SILENTHILL pic.twitter.com/yqRuvIJlwz — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) November 22, 2024

And a new patch has hit Silent Hill 2.

A Wicked lesson in movie etiquette

If you go to a Wicked showing and start singing they should be allowed to beat you with popcorn bags. Them babies came to hear Ariana Grande and Cynthia Eviro, not Pam from the community theater troupe. GROW UP. — Ash Parrish (@adashtra.bsky.social) November 22, 2024 at 2:38 PM

Related to conversations around singing in Wicked, I just feel like since the pandemic, people forgot how to go to the movies. The amount of people on their phones, talking, singing, is astounding. When I saw the Substance some person just answered the phone? ON SPEAKER? DURING THE MOVIE? — Carli Velocci 👽 (@carlivelocci.com) November 22, 2024 at 2:21 PM

There's a reason they do specialized "sing-along screenings" and it's because nobody wants to hear the most annoying high school girl who wants to inform everyone in the theater that she's a soprano who knows every word — juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito.bsky.social) November 22, 2024 at 2:18 PM

Having seen Wicked this week, fortunate enough to not have to endure this phenomenon, I endorse all of these sentiments. I must stress how vital it is that you not be That Guy™. Don't be That Guy™! You know who I'm talking about!

Duncan on some fools

Elle Duncan responds to the backlash she's received: "You want to call me disrespectful to Daniel Jones? Am I more disrespectful than the Giants making him a scout team safety? Am I more disrespectful than all of those same fans that are in my mentions right now who booed him… pic.twitter.com/G8uJlmP0FJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2024

We haven't seen nearly enough of this ESPN lately, so it's nice to see someone just go off.

We love randomizers here at Shacknews, so we're checking out this Donkey Kong 64 run where everything has been randomized.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Inside the NBA somehow keeps this feud going.

AEW Full Gear is tomorrow night and we go into the show with some November Rain.

<a href="https://supermadnes.bandcamp.com/album/defenders-of-the-city">Defenders Of The City by Super MadNES</a>

Super MadNES has announced they're making a new album of classic arcade covers. To give you a taste, here's Shadow Soldier from Ninja Gaiden Arcade.

