Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 22: Black Friday sales begin

If you're looking for the Steam Autumn Sale, that hasn't started yet. You're going to want to come back next week.
Hey! Where are you going? Don't hit the Back button! Come back!
Steam has not started its big seasonal sale yet, but nearly everybody else has kicked off their Black Friday sales. The Epic Games Store has deals on many of its exclusives, including Alan Wake 2. Blizzard has sales all across Battle.net, which includes a nice discount on the Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle. The Ubisoft Store has launched its Black Friday sale with a first-time discount on Star Wars Outlaws, though that's not the only place you can get it, as we'll note in just a second. The Humble Store has deals from across nearly a dozen publishers for its Black Friday sale. And then there are the rest, with Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and Gamebillet all launching Black Friday sales, some with discounts that you can't find anywhere else.
"But Ozzie, I only shop on Steam!" you might be saying. Man, you're hard to please, but fine. Valve's storefront may not have started its Autumn Sale, but there are still some incredible deals to be found this weekend. Star Wars Outlaws makes its Steam debut with a launch discount and it's also apparently way better than when it first came out. Speaking of Ubisoft games that got some major changes, The Rogue Prince of Persia has apparently been overhauled for its second act update and now it's got a discount to go along with it. Plus, you can also pick up the Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle at a discount here, too. Plus, check out discounted titles like Disney Dreamlight Valley, Homeworld 3, and Untitled Goose Game.
If you're holding out, come back on Wednesday, because that's when the party starts.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Black Friday Sale
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $44.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Beholder - FREE until 11/28
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/24)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Snakebird Complete - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Super Meat Boy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Epic Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $82.49 (25% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Homeworld 3 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (95% off)
- Skull & Bones Premium Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $44.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Dead By Daylight Gold Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light Franchise Bundle - $30.44 (65% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 Multiversal Traveler's Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $4.79 (92% off)
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Escapists - $3.59 (80% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $31.04 (31% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass [Steam] - $44.49 (56% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $36.39 (48% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $20.64 (41% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $13.64 (55% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $31.14 (56% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $37.44 (47% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $25.24 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $22.04 (69% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $11.39 (43% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $10.49 (58% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle [Steam] - $17.57 (56% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $13.99 (83% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $19.49 (81% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.39 (31% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.54 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.49 (26% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $38.69 (23% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed [Steam] - $25.07 (58% off)
- Funko Fusion [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $38.21 (24% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $31.13 (56% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Alone in the Dark Digital Deluxe Edition - $15.48 (78% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $37.95 (37% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $18.49 (54% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.34 (64% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $18.79 (69% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $46.99 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.37 (91% off)
Gamersgate
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $18.75 (62% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $9.00 (85% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $6.37 (63% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $11.52 (71% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.37 (87% off)
GamesPlanet
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $45.99 (34% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $32.99 (53% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $39.99 (43% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $15.99 (47% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.50 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Blade of Darkness - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Chasm: The Rift - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Overcooked! Gourmet Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Riot: Civil Unrest - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/31)
- BioShock Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Close to the Sun - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Duck Paradox - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Monster Train - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Pumpkin Jack - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Moonscars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Prey - $2.99 (90% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code NOV15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $34.39 (31% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% of)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $15.00 (70% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $34.31 (51% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.97 (43% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $10.08 (83% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighters League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $6 or more to get Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack, Batman: The Telltale Series (w/Shadows Mode), Batman: The Enemy Within (w/Shadows Mode), and The Wolf Among Us. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series and The Expanse: A Telltale Series. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Sid Meier's Ace Patrol, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection, and Sid Meier's Civilization 6. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6's Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions with six more DLC packs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Sid Meier's Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass and Leader Pass. These activate on Sid Meier's Steam*. (* - Steam does not actually belong to Sid Meier.)
Pay $3 or more to get Sudden Strike Gold, Sudden Strike 2 Gold, and Sudden Strike 3. Pay $7 or more to also receive Dungeons (w/The Dark Lord, Into the Dark, and Map Pack DLC packs) and Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dungeons 2 (w/A Chance of Dragons, A Song of Sand and Fire, and A Game of Winter DLC packs), Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Sudden Strike 4, and Praetorians HD Remaster. Pay $15 or more to also receive Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Commandos 3 HD Remaster, Dungeons 3 (w/Clash of Gods, Lord of the Kings, Evil of the Carribean, An Unexpected DLC, Once Upon a Time, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps DLC packs), and Disciples: Liberation. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $34.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $15.89 (47% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam/Epic] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Humanity [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $15.74 (65% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Black Friday
- Star Wars Outlaws - $52.49 (25% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Skull and Bones - $24.00 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $28.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $6.00 (90% off)
- Riders Republic - $5.00 (87% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 - $10.00 (83% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $5.00 (90% off)
Steam
- Star Wars Outlaws - $52.49 (25% off)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Bundle - $45.49 (35% off)
- DeathSprint 66 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Team17 Fall Savings
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hell Let Loose Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Amber Isle - $18.74 (25% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $9.69 (80% off)
- Golf With Your Friends Starter Edition - $8.39 (65% off)
- F1 24 - $28.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24)
- Across the Obelisk - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24)
- Victoria 3 - $24.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24)
- Oxygen Not Included - $8.49 (66% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Skull & Bones - $23.99 (60% off)
- Last Epoch - $27.99 (20% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $22.49 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- PlateUp! - $6.79 (66% off)
- Tavern Manager Simulator - $10.39 (20% off)
- Nightingale [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shapez 2 [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $17.49 (50% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $11.99 (70% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $8.99 (55% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
