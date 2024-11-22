Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 22: Black Friday sales begin

If you're looking for the Steam Autumn Sale, that hasn't started yet. You're going to want to come back next week.

Hey! Where are you going? Don't hit the Back button! Come back!

Steam has not started its big seasonal sale yet, but nearly everybody else has kicked off their Black Friday sales. The Epic Games Store has deals on many of its exclusives, including Alan Wake 2. Blizzard has sales all across Battle.net, which includes a nice discount on the Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle. The Ubisoft Store has launched its Black Friday sale with a first-time discount on Star Wars Outlaws, though that's not the only place you can get it, as we'll note in just a second. The Humble Store has deals from across nearly a dozen publishers for its Black Friday sale. And then there are the rest, with Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and Gamebillet all launching Black Friday sales, some with discounts that you can't find anywhere else.

"But Ozzie, I only shop on Steam!" you might be saying. Man, you're hard to please, but fine. Valve's storefront may not have started its Autumn Sale, but there are still some incredible deals to be found this weekend. Star Wars Outlaws makes its Steam debut with a launch discount and it's also apparently way better than when it first came out. Speaking of Ubisoft games that got some major changes, The Rogue Prince of Persia has apparently been overhauled for its second act update and now it's got a discount to go along with it. Plus, you can also pick up the Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle at a discount here, too. Plus, check out discounted titles like Disney Dreamlight Valley, Homeworld 3, and Untitled Goose Game.

If you're holding out, come back on Wednesday, because that's when the party starts.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code NOV15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighters League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $6 or more to get Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack, Batman: The Telltale Series (w/Shadows Mode), Batman: The Enemy Within (w/Shadows Mode), and The Wolf Among Us. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series and The Expanse: A Telltale Series. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Sid Meier's Ace Patrol, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection, and Sid Meier's Civilization 6. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6's Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions with six more DLC packs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Sid Meier's Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass and Leader Pass. These activate on Sid Meier's Steam*. (* - Steam does not actually belong to Sid Meier.)

Pay $3 or more to get Sudden Strike Gold, Sudden Strike 2 Gold, and Sudden Strike 3. Pay $7 or more to also receive Dungeons (w/The Dark Lord, Into the Dark, and Map Pack DLC packs) and Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dungeons 2 (w/A Chance of Dragons, A Song of Sand and Fire, and A Game of Winter DLC packs), Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Sudden Strike 4, and Praetorians HD Remaster. Pay $15 or more to also receive Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Commandos 3 HD Remaster, Dungeons 3 (w/Clash of Gods, Lord of the Kings, Evil of the Carribean, An Unexpected DLC, Once Upon a Time, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps DLC packs), and Disciples: Liberation. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.