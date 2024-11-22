ShackStream: Swinging into Chapter 4 in Black Myth: Wukong With Chapter 3 behind us, we're pushing on into Chapter 4, with its weird bug people.

As the great philosopher and thinker of our time Rebecca Black said, it’s Friday and we have to get down today. And by down, I mean play Black Myth: Wukong. We finally managed to put Chapter 3 in our rearview mirror, which means we’ve got another chapter to explore today. Join me as we dive back into this great title.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 22, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’re going to try and do as much as we can within our two hour livestream window, and I hear that this chapter is a bit smaller than the previous, so we should make some good progress.

According to our guide on how many chapters there are, we’re in the third last chapter. I’m hoping that these next three are shorter than Chapter 3, because that was quite frankly too big, with the jail being especially bothersome. Despite this, Black Myth: Wukong is still ticking all the right boxes for me.

Make sure you join me over on Twitch and remember you can support Shacknews by using your free monthly subscription on our channel. You can get this by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. It’s a few clicks for you and it means you don’t get ads! That’s pretty good. See you soon!