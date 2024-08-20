How many chapters are there in Black Myth: Wukong? Inspired by a book, Black Myth: Wukong is broken into chapters, but the number doesn't tell the whole story.

Inspired by the Chinese epic "Journey to the West," developer Game Science opted to break Black Myth: Wukong, their game inspired by the exciting adventures of Sun Wukong, into chapters, but how many are there?

How many chapters are there in Black Myth: Wukong?

Screenshot by Shacknews

There are a total of six different chapters in Black Myth: Wukong. This might not seem like much, but it's not as though these chapters can be considered standard missions in other games. Each chapter is actually an area, and as the main character, the Destined One, moves through the game, he learns more about the creatures that inhabit them and the secrets they contain.

Each area is filled with enemies to fight, resources to gather, bosses to take on, and all manner of locales to explore. The game starts out reasonably compact, but the latter areas open up more and more, giving you plenty to see and do.

Keeping the book theme going, you also have a journal that will keep track of the various enemies and characters you meet. Each one gets a lore entry that will give you interesting information about them, which is a great way to expand upon the lore in the game.

Black Myth: Wukong has already been a tremendous success for developer Game Science, as the game has torn up the Steam charts. If you need any further help getting to grips with the adventure that Game Science has sent you on, make sure you check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful articles.