NVIDIA (NVDA) reports 74.6% gross margin in Q3 2025

The NVIDIA company is making quite a bit of profit off the bottom line of its product sales and business.
TJ Denzer
Image via NVIDIA
2

NVIDIA’s quarterly earnings results have been released with the company’s Q3 2025 showing off the latest look at the health of the company, and NVIDIA appears to be making money hand over fist on its products. The company reported a 74.6 percent gross margin for the quarter, marking a major win in bottom line profits for the company.

NVIDIA reported its Q3 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. In said results, the company reported its final Q3 2025 gross margin number at 74.6. It was down from Q2 2025, which ended up 75.1 percent, but it was up from Q3 2024, which ended up at 74 percent. Ultimately, it’s still quite a win for NVIDIA, which is making far more money than it’s spending on its products.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock chart as of November 20, 2024.
NVIDIA (NVDA) stock bounced up and down following the release of the company's Q3 2025 earnings results.

The NVIDIA group has been skyrocketing to the top of most valuable companies in the world on the back of its diverse tech business, including huge investments in AI supported by a strong gaming hardware and PC component catalogue. Even then, the company is also performing incredibly when it comes to keeping its labor and production costs down and its bottom-line profits up. This helped lead the company to a strong beat on revenue at around $35.1 billion for the quarter.

With such a strong performance, NVIDIA continues to be one of the most valuable companies in the world. As we watch for what comes next, stay tuned to the NVIDIA topic here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

