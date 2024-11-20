NVIDIA (NVDA) reports 74.6% gross margin in Q3 2025 The NVIDIA company is making quite a bit of profit off the bottom line of its product sales and business.

NVIDIA’s quarterly earnings results have been released with the company’s Q3 2025 showing off the latest look at the health of the company, and NVIDIA appears to be making money hand over fist on its products. The company reported a 74.6 percent gross margin for the quarter, marking a major win in bottom line profits for the company.

NVIDIA reported its Q3 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. In said results, the company reported its final Q3 2025 gross margin number at 74.6. It was down from Q2 2025, which ended up 75.1 percent, but it was up from Q3 2024, which ended up at 74 percent. Ultimately, it’s still quite a win for NVIDIA, which is making far more money than it’s spending on its products.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock bounced up and down following the release of the company's Q3 2025 earnings results.

The NVIDIA group has been skyrocketing to the top of most valuable companies in the world on the back of its diverse tech business, including huge investments in AI supported by a strong gaming hardware and PC component catalogue. Even then, the company is also performing incredibly when it comes to keeping its labor and production costs down and its bottom-line profits up. This helped lead the company to a strong beat on revenue at around $35.1 billion for the quarter.

With such a strong performance, NVIDIA continues to be one of the most valuable companies in the world. As we watch for what comes next, stay tuned to the NVIDIA topic here at Shacknews.