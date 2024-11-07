No Man's Sky gets cross-save support Players will now be able to continue their adventures on a character in No Man's Sky from any platform they choose.

No Man’s Sky’s latest update has come out and this one has a feature that players have been requesting for a long time: cross-save. As of Patch 5.25, players can take a saved character to pretty much any platform No Man’s Sky is available on and continue their adventures from wherever they left off. This patch also brought back the Normandy event and improvements that take advantage the PS5 Pro console.

Hello Games shared the details of No Man’s Sky Patch 5.25 and its cross-save feature via a post on the game’s website this week. As of this update, cross-save and cross-play in No Man’s Sky are available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS VR, and PCVR. That means you can log in on any of those platforms with your character and return to your journey from wherever you left off regardless of what system you’re playing with.

Cross-save is a huge milestone for No Man’s Sky that has been a long time coming for fans, but it wasn’t the only thing on the game’s latest update list. With the PlayStation 5 Pro now out in the wild, Sony has also shared what games are enhanced by it, in which No Man’s Sky was included. This update shares more details about what that means for the game on PS5 Pro, including higher image quality, better upscaling, improved lighting, and much more to make the environment and gameplay pop.

With No Man’s Sky Patch 5.25 now out on most platforms, cross-save is available in the game for everyone. As we watch for more updates from Hello Games and No Man’s Sky, stay tuned here at Shacknews.