Sony reveals the PlayStation 5 Pro, launching in November for $700 The PlayStation 5 Pro is a discless console with a 2TB HDD and Astro's Playroom pre-installed.

Sony has announced the next iteration of its PS5 console, the PlayStation 5 Pro. This mid-cycle version of the PlayStation 5 does not come with a disc drive, however, it does boast a 2TB SSD and comes with Astro’s Playroom pre-installed. This model will set you back a shocking $700.

Announced on September 10, 2024 during the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation, the PlayStation 5 Pro is scheduled to release on November 7, 2024, for $699.99 USD. Those who want a disc drive can purchase one for $79.99 USD. Furthermore, the PS5 Pro doesn’t come with a stand, so if you want to store it vertically you’ll need to purchase that for $29.99.

Those that were hoping the PS5 Pro would be smaller than the bulky PlayStation 5 need to set their sights elsewhere. According to the PlayStation Blog, Sony chose to keep the look of the PS5 consistent with the rest of the PS5 products, “You’ll notice the height is the same size as the original PS5, and the width is the same size as the current PS5 model to accommodate higher performance specs.”

Users can purchase the disc drive seperately and attach it to the PS5 Pro. The stand is also sold seperately.

Source: Sony

The PlayStation 5 Pro does come with a game pre-installed though. Players will get to experience Astro’s Playroom, which should whet the appetite and drive interest in the excellent Astro Bot that recently released.

With Sony announcing its PlayStation 5 Pro, it will be interesting to see what Xbox and Nintendo do. Microsoft has already revealed the discless version of the Xbox Series X at a lower price point than the disc drive version and Nintendo has its Switch OLED model. There was an FTC leak last year that revealed an Xbox Series X refresh and an update to the controller. Now might be the perfect time to steal the spotlight as gamers react to the $700 PS5 Pro price point.