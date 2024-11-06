Tinasha's Mastery god roll - Destiny 2 Tinasha's Mastery may just be the best Rocket Sidearm in Destiny 2.

Tinasha’s Mastery is a powerful new Stasis Rocket Sidearm introduced to Destiny 2 during Revenant. This Iron Banner reward has a collection of great perks that make it a must-have for PvE players and one that Crucible veterans should consider investigating. If you can find a god roll, hold onto it, as it may be your key to clearing out Champions with ease.

How to get Tinasha’s Mastery

Tinasha’s Mastery is an Iron Banner weapon drop, meaning it is only available during a very short window in Destiny 2. You can earn this by ranking up with Lord Saladin, at which point it will be available as a potential reward after completing a match. Once unlocked, try focusing engrams at Saladin to get the roll you want. Check out our Iron Banner schedule to see when the mode is arriving next.

Tinasha's Mastery god roll – PvE

There are a couple of excellent Tinasha's Mastery god rolls for PvE players. It has the potential to be a damage-output monster or focus entirely on controlling the flow of combat.

Tinasha's Mastery god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +3) Perk 1 Air Trigger (Increased ammo reserves. When airborne, accuracy and reload speed are increased but target acquisition is decreased) Perk 2 Chill Clip (Direct hits with the top half of the magazine cause a detonation that slows nearby targets) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Stunloader (Stunning a Champion partially refills this weapon from reserves)

This surprising perk combination first made its way across my desk when Reddit user Samosin pointed out its potential. Essentially, the combination of Air Trigger and Chill Clip makes this a Champion-stunning machine. Air Trigger has an innate mag-increasing boost, and then if you jump, your reload speed will be lightning fast (like an in-air Field Prep). All this extra ammo lets you keep stunning Champions without relying on an artifact perk.

Now, you may need three or so shots to proc it, but that still leaves you with a great deal of ammo without needing to bring in some random weapon archetype to a Grandmaster Nightfall. If you slap on Stunloader you’ll enjoy skipping over the reload speed entirely. You can also swap out the reload speed Masterwork with handling if you need some more speed elsewhere.

In the event you want damage output (and don’t have access to The Call god roll), aim to get One For All in the final column (or even Frenzy or Surrounded) and Impulse Amplifier in the first column.

Tinasha's Mastery god roll – PvP

The best part about this Tinasha’s Mastery god roll for PvP is how surprised your opponents will be. Not only will the rocket get to them near instantaneously, the damage boost will catch those who think they have enough health to survive the hit.

Tinasha's Mastery god roll - PvP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed) Perk 2 Adagio (After defeating a target, this weapon fires, charges, or draws more slowly and deals increased damage for a brief time) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Aerodynamics (Blast Radius +6, Velocity +6)

As you can see, all of the perks work to increase the gun’s velocity. The idea is to minimize the travel time of the round, which means your foe has little time to react, reposition, and retaliate.

Now, I’m not usually a fan of Adagio, but in terms of Tinasha’s Mastery, its 30 percent damage increase starts to feel brutal. While it does increase the firing time, you may only need one shot to defeat most foes that are already hurting. The fire rate is already sluggish, so waiting just a bit longer to fire the next round is manageable.

Tinasha’s Mastery will no doubt rocket up the popularity list and become a must-have Sidearm for all players, regardless of whether it’s used in PvE or PvP. The trick will be in lucking out and getting a god roll from Iron Banner. Let us know in the comments below what your ideal Tinasha’s Mastery god roll is! For more weapon recommendations, read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.