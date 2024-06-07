The Call god roll - Destiny 2 Answer The Call of the Traveler and pick up this powerful Sidearm.

The Final Shape has finally arrived and first impressions of its weapon selection do not disappoint. The Call is a Strand Sidearm and stands out due to its Rocket-Assisted Frame. This weapon will easily slot into any Guardian arsenal for those looking to take down our deadliest foes.

How to get The Call

The Call is rewarded for progress when playing through The Final Shape Campaign. Once unlocked it can be focused using Pale Heart Engrams or drop from activity completions in the Pale Heart.

The Call is craftable, giving it access to enhanced perks once five versions with Deepsight Resonance or ‘red borders’ have been obtained.

PvE - The Call god roll

The Call god roll - PvE Barrel Linear Compensator (Stability +5, Velocity +5, Blast Radius +5) Magazine Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15) Perk 1 Lead from Gold (On Heavy ammo pickup: grants 25 percent of your maximum Special ammo reserves. Equipping two Special weapons halves the amount of ammo granted) Perk 2 One for All (After damaging three separate enemies within three seconds of each: 35 percent increased damage for 10 seconds. Buff duration cannot be refreshed) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +3)

The Call and its Rocket-Assisted Frame make it a fantastic tool for clearing groups of mobs or taking chunks off higher-tier enemy health bars.

Pick this up with Linear Compensator on the Barrel for a steady buff to three essential stats on this archetype which will also help increase the potency of its main perk. Fit the Barrel with Flared Magwell to help keep shots steady and Reload high, ensuring The Call can refill and get straight back to action fast.

Start the main perks off with Lead from Gold. This allows ammo to be granted from Heavy ammo pickups alongside the usual green bricks. Due to how well The Call operates against any type of enemy, ensuring there’s ammo available at all times is a must. Finalize this god roll with One for All giving The Call easy access to a 35 percent damage buff. The ease of use is due to each shot causing an explosion and any enemy caught in this blast counts towards this perk’s buff. This means even one shot in the right place can return an immediate 35 percent damage increase taking The Call to the next level and cementing its status as a ‘must-have’ for any Guardian.

PvP - The Call god roll

The Call god roll - PvP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handing +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload +10) Perk 1 Beacon Rounds (Weapon kills grant projectile tracking. Dealing damage extends the buff duration) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Deals increased damage against Guardians in their super ability. Damage increase by ammo type: Special weapons in PVP: 20 percent). Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)



While it won’t be near the top of the PvP player wish list, The Call does have a lot to like when taking on the Crucible and this god roll gets the most out of that potential.

Start this god roll with Quick Launch, the added Handling keeping it snappy when cycling through weapons, and the added Velocity ensuring even the quickest opponent will struggle to dodge The Call’s projectiles. Compliment the Barrel with High-Velocity rounds in the Magazine slot. Further pushing Velocity and adding a bonus to Reload making sure any collected ammo can be quickly slotted into the chamber.

Beacon Rounds rewards a kill by adding tracking to The Call’s next shots. This buff is on a timer but can be extended by landing damage on the next opponent. Round this off with Vorpal Weapon which adds a damage boost towards any enemy Guardian in their super. Due to The Call’s already hard-hitting nature, Vorpal Weapon can easily take a rushing, super-using Guardian down with its damage buff

The Call is an immediate stand-out going into The Final Shape and with it being obtained relatively early on, word will quickly spread on these powerful god rolls. To follow all the action developing in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.