How to solve the boiler generator puzzle in the safehouse basement in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Down in the basement of the safehouse in Black Ops 6 is a complicated array of machines and boilers. This is how to get them up and running in order to unlock yet another secret.

How to solve the boiler puzzle in the safehouse basement in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



For this puzzle, we will need to juggle our water and fuel as we seek to get the generator active again. There is a note nearby explaining how awkward the generator is, that too much fuel stops it light, and that too much water is also a problem, so we need to activate things in the right order.

There will be three main places to interact. A forward-facing red valve for the fuel, a downward-facing red valve for the boiler (this controls the water), and then the pilot button on the main control box.

To solve the puzzle, take the following steps:

Turn the fuel wheel just once. Turn the boiler wheel twice. Hit the pilot button on the control panel to turn on the pilot light. Turn the boiler wheel twice.

Once all that is done, a long bell should sound, and you will no longer be able to interact with any of the machine parts, which signifies that it has been successfully turned on.

The Fuel Valve

The Water Valve

The Pilot Button

Now that this puzzle is solved, you can head upstairs and solve the piano puzzle that is waiting for you in one of the corner rooms. If you have already done that, this generator powers the door at the bottom of the steps that the piano puzzle will unlock, and you can do the keypad code puzzle.

If you want help with the rest of the puzzle chain, you can find a full guide on how to solve them all and get the safe code here.