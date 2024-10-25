All safe house puzzle solutions and get the safe code in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Your brand new safe house contains a string of puzzles that lead to a lovely reward in Black Ops 6.

Your brand new safe house in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is filled to the brim with puzzles for you to solve, each one reliant on the previous one in order to get to the end of the chain. This is how to solve them all and get your rewards from the locked safe upstairs.

You will need to go through these step by step, as each one relies upon the previous step to be completed in order to advance.

Step 1 - The basement generator puzzle

For this puzzle, we need to get our water and fuel balance sorted in the generator and then activate the pilot light at the right time.

To solve the puzzle, take the following steps:

Turn the fuel wheel just once. Turn the boiler wheel twice. Hit the pilot button on the control panel to turn on the pilot light. Turn the boiler wheel twice.

The Fuel Valve

Source: Shacknews

The Water Valve

Source: Shacknews

The Pilot Button

Source: Shacknews

Once all that is done, you will hear a bell that will let you know you have succeeded. This will power a locked door that is hidden by the next puzzle step.

Step 2 - The piano puzzle



Source: Shacknews

For the piano puzzle, you need to turn on the blacklight and interact with the piano, hitting the following notes. If you are curious about where the notes can be found, check out the full piano puzzle guide here, but they should be the same for you as they are for me.

First note - Ми

Second note - Рe

Third note - Cи

Fourth note - До

Fifth note - Рe

This will open a secret door right beside the piano, and you can go downstairs and open the door that is powered by the generator you have already turned on.

Step 3 - The keypad puzzle



Source: Shacknews

Now, go in, take a right, move down the creepy corridor, then turn right again, and you will come to a keypad. Interact with it, and you will see some fingerprints on the keys. Scan the keypad using the mouse or right thumbstick so you have a good idea about what keys are getting pushed, and then it's time to essentially play Wordle with numbers.

I can't help you figure out exactly what yours will be, as it is all random, and it resets if you are wrong five times in a row. Here are some hints and tips, however.

Scan the entire keypad and see what has a lot of fingers prints on it

Ensure you enter five different numbers at the start

Enter all the other numbers, and the most likely double in the second go unless you have some greens.

Just because a key has a fingerprint doesn’t mean it was definitely in the code, but it is a very high probability.

As mentioned above, just because a key doesn’t have a fingerprint doesn’t guarantee it isn’t there, but once again, it is a very high probability (yes, that’s annoying, I know).

Every time you fail five times, the codes and fingerprint placements will all reset; it is a fresh puzzle each time.

The more fingerprints on a button, the more likely that number is to appear twice in the code.

When you get it right, the door will open, and you can head inside and walk around to the left, where you will find a terminal that houses the next puzzle.

Step 4 - The decode cipher puzzle

This part is reasonably straightforward, as you just need to match the numbers that appear in the "code word" at the top with the characters and codes at the bottom fo the screen. If you do need a more detailed breakdown, use our decode cipher guide.

Step 5 - The interrogation room and safe code solution



Source: Shacknews

Once that is done, the interrogation room will open. Head inside and read the note on the table. The note will tell you that someone swallowed a key. Go to the back of the room and interact with the door, then complete the lock-pick game until you open it. This is pretty easy; just rotate the pick to find the point of tension that causes the tumbler to get a small white line on either side and hold it there.



Source: Shacknews

Once inside, grab the key from the table and head back down the corridor until you find a room that says there is a weak signal outside of it. Open the door and head inside, and you will find a fake American family sitting room filled with items. Go to the radio on the left side of the room and turn it on.



Source: Shacknews

Use the frequency and amplitude dials on the radio to match the two signals so that the peaks are the same height and width apart and will overlay each other. It is easiest to just focus on getting one right at a time. When that is done, you will start to hear a fake radio message.

The radio message should mention four items that can be found in the room. For example, mine was as follows: "Ivan switched off the lamp by the broom close, only the glow of the television remaining. He watched proudly as his country’s flag flashed across the screen."



As you can see, the message mentioned lamp, broom, television, and flag. You can then use the blacklight to search the four items mentioned and find a number on each one. This is your safe code, and the order is the same order that they are mentioned in.

Lamp



Source: Shacknews

Broom



Source: Shacknews

Television



Source: Shacknews

Flag



Source: Shacknews

My code, after finding all the items, turned out to be 1836, and this opened the safe when I went back upstairs. You will just need to find the four random items that are mentioned in your message and then use the blacklight to get the numbers from them. The number can either be written on them, on the wall behind them, or on the ground near them.

You can find more helpful guides by checking out our Black Ops 6 page.