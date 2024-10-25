How to solve the keypad code puzzle in the safe house basement in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 The keypad in the basement stands between you and the next step of the puzzle in Black Ops 6. This is how to solve it.

This one will get your brain working overtime, as there is a lot of deduction involved in getting a solution here and not too many clues to go from. This will help you solve the safe house basement keypad puzzle in Black Ops 6.

How to solve the keypad puzzle in the safe house basement in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



This one is tough as it really does just rely on pure deduction from you as the player, but there will be a few clues you can use.

The first thing to know is that you get five guesses; after that, your code resets to another random code, so there really is no way for me to know what your answer should be. That said, there are some clues.

Use your blacklight to look at the keypad, and make sure you use your mouse or right thumbstick to look around. You will be able to see fingerprints on some of the keys, giving you a rough idea of what the numbers might be.

Select the numbers you wish, then enter them in, and you will be told if the numbers are in the right spot (green), in the code but not in the right spot (yellow), or not used at all (red).

The red is a little more complicated than that, as the way the puzzle is programmed is a little funky. If you enter a number twice, and it is in the code once, then one of the numbers will appear red, denoting that that iteration of the number is not used. Keep that in mind for later.

Now, some general tips are:

Scan the entire keypad and see what has a lot of fingers prints on it

Ensure you enter five different numbers at the start

Enter all the other numbers, and the most likely double in the second go unless you have some greens.

Just because a key has a fingerprint doesn’t mean it was definitely in the code, but it is a very high probability.

As mentioned above, just because a key doesn’t have a fingerprint doesn’t guarantee it isn’t there, but once again, it is a very high probability (yes, that’s annoying, I know).

Every time you fail five times, the codes and fingerprint placements will all reset; it is a fresh puzzle each time.

The more fingerprints on a button, the more likely that number is to appear twice in the code.

After that, it is really just trial and error as you attempt to figure out your exact combination. I am afraid there really is no set path to success on this one. If you want help with the rest of the puzzle chain, you can find a full guide on how to solve them all and get the safe code here.

