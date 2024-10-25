How to solve the piano puzzle in the safehouse in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 The very first puzzle in Black Ops 6 will require some musical chops.

One of my favorite things about Call of Duty titles is when the campaigns have some good old-fashioned secrets and puzzles, and Black Ops 6 delivers. The first puzzle you will encounter is the piano puzzle in the the safe house. This is how to solve it.

How to solve the piano puzzle in the safehouse in Black Ops 6



The first thing you need for this puzzle is the blacklight, which is on the small table just beside the fireplace in the room containing the piano. Once you have it, you can begin searching for clues by pointing it at the walls.

Start by pointing at the wall directly above the piano, just to the left of the picture. You will see a musical note and an arrow on the wall. Follow the arrow to the next clue, then keep going all around the room. You should have the same notes as I do, as shown in the pictures below.

Note 1



Note 2



Note 3



Note 4



Note 5



Now, with the blacklight still turned on, interact with the piano and scroll along the top by using the mouse or right stick on the controller to move through the notes.



Hit the required notes, in turn. Keep in mind that the key just below the marked note will be highlighted in a light orange color, so make sure the right key is lit up.

First note - Ми

Second note - Рe

Third note - Cи

Fourth note - До

Fifth note - Рe

After you hit all the notes, a door beside the piano will slide open, giving you access to the basement beneath it, along with some more puzzles. Now, from what I can tell this code is static, but other codes within the game will change, so methods remain the same, but the actual info to enter might vary. Keep that in mind if you do end up getting different note values for this puzzle.

