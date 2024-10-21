Accrued Redemption god roll - Destiny 2 Keep these Accrued Redemption god roll options in your sights as you get to farming one of the best Kinetic Bows in Destiny 2.

A good Bow can go a long way in Destiny 2, and a god roll Accrued Redemption can lead you to victory in Crucible or decimate PvE combatants. This Kinetic, Precision Frame Bow benefits from several excellent perks, all of which will help you keep the damage output high, even in the toughest battles.

How to get Accrued Redemption

Accrued Redemption is a random drop from the first encounter in the Garden of Salvation raid. The only other way you can get this Bow is by completing Hawthorne’s raid-specific bounty. Take a look at our Garden of Salvation loot table to see what else you can earn.

Accrued Redemption god roll – PvP

This Accrued Redemption god roll focuses on utilizing Firefly to net some extra kills, and increase the draw time so you can keep the pain trail rolling ahead.

Accrued Redemption god roll - PvP Bowstring Polymer String (Accuracy +5, Draw Time -36) Arrow Compact Arrow Shaft (Reload Speed +10, Handling +10) Perk 1 Successful Warm-up (Each final blow increases charge/draw speed) Perk 2 Firefly (Precision kills with this weapon increase reload speed and cause the target to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants). Masterwork Draw Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Tension (Draw Time -22, Accuracy +6)

As with any Bow god roll for Crucible, your Accrued Redemption should focus on lowering the draw time stat as much as possible. You do not want to be waiting around for your Guardian to knock and draw another arrow. To that end, aim for Polymer String, a Draw Time Masterwork, and the Tension Mod.

For the main perks, Firefly will cause a considerably powerful explosion when you get a precision kill, which will increase reload speed. After getting a kill, Successful Warm-up will proc, increasing your draw time on the next shot. You’ll be firing off arrows faster than you need!

Accrued Redemption god roll – PvE

While draw time isn’t necessarily a requirement in PvE, but upping it on Accrued Redemption, you’ll enjoy an extremely fast-firing Bow.

Accrued Redemption god roll - PvE Bowstring Polymer String (Accuracy +5, Draw Time -36) Arrow Compact Arrow Shaft (Reload Speed +10, Handling +10) Perk 1 Archer’s Tempo (Draw time decreases after every precision hit) Perk 2 Swashbuckler (This weapon gains increased damage from melee kills and kills with this weapon) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants). Masterwork Draw Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Tension (Draw Time -22, Accuracy +6)

Keep the bowstring and arrow components the same as the PvP version. Polymer String and Compact Arrow Shaft are just mighty fine options, though you could also give Agile Bowstring a go if you want a bit more handling.

The main perks are where things will vary depending on your playstyle. Archer’s Tempo does a tremendous job at hastening the draw time after landing a precision hit, which is super easy in PvE combat. This means you’ll be getting more kills, which will buff the damage thanks to Swashbuckler. This thing will be hitting surprisingly hard for a Bow, and at a decent clip too.

There are a lot of great Bows out there but this Accrued Redemption god roll will inevitably work its way into your loadout. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more Garden of Salvation weapon god rolls.