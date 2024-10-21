Ancient Gospel god roll - Destiny 2 This Ancient Gospel god roll looks to spread the word that Hand Cannons can obliterate foes in PvE and PvP.

Ancient Gospel is an old Hand Cannon from 2019 that has finally received some updated perks with Destiny 2: Revenant. With several excellent perks to choose from, there is going to be an Ancient Gospel god roll for many different playstyles. However, here are some options for a PvP version and one to help you through PvE content.

How to get Ancient Gospel

Ancient Gospel is a random reward for completing the Consecrated Mind boss fight in the Garden of Salvation raid. Take a look at our Garden of Salvation loot table to see where you can get the other weapons.

Ancient Gospel god roll – PvP

When it comes to Hand Cannons for PvP, you could do a lot worse than Ancient Gospel. Given it has the potential to have two damage perks, means it can become a problem for your opponents very quickly.

Ancient Gospel god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Rampage (Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage) Perk 2 Swashbuckler (This weapon gains increase damage from melee kills and kills with this weapon) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants). Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6)

The goal of this PvP god roll should be to bump up its stats as far as possible and then focus on the perks. To that end, focus on magazine, barrel, Masterwork, and mods that make sense for you. For this roll, we’re aiming for Fluted Barrel to up the handling to make the weapon snappier, more stability to help with the bounce, Accurized Rounds, Range Masterwork, and Ballistics mod to target the range stat as much as possible.

With that done, aim for Rampage and Swashbuckler. Getting a single kill will boost your damage output by a significant margin. This will only snowball as you continue getting kills. You will very quickly become a problem for your foes, especially in Crucible modes with bigger team numbers.

In the event you want to forgo damage perks for more stat boosts, try an Eye of the Storm and Rangefinder combo.

Ancient Gospel god roll – PvE

As a Void Hand Cannon, Ancient Gospel features the highly sought-after Destabilizing Rounds, which does a great job of clearing out waves of enemies.

Ancient Gospel god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Destabilizing Rounds (Final blows cause nearby targets to become volatile) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants). Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement

As with the previous god roll, Fluted Barrel and Accurized Rounds help Ancient Gospel feel snappier and deadlier at greater ranges. If you were more concerned about magazine size, then Appended Mag is worth a look. The Masterwork will be personal preference, but I’m not a fan of sluggish reload speeds in PvE content where there are a ton of enemies to deal with.

Looking at the main perks, Destabilizing Rounds will make nearby foes volatile, which means really easy add-clear potential. Explosive Payload will help you tag any foe hiding behind cover and seems to have some bonus damage effects in PvE content.

If you don’t like these two, there’s always Demolitionist and Rampage in the first column as well as Swashbuckler, Kill Clip, and even Harmony in the last column. There’s definitely something here for everyone.

It’s great to have another Void, Adaptive Frame Hand Cannon option to pick from when designing the ideal build. Be sure to pick up the quest from Hawthorne so you can speed up your journey to crafting your own god roll Ancient Gospel. Find more god roll suggestions on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.