Omniscient Eye god roll - Destiny 2 Never let an enemy out of your sight with this Omniscient Eye god roll.

Omniscient Eye has become the focus of much farming thanks to its updated perk pool with Destiny 2: Revenant. As a Solar, Rapid-Fire Frame Sniper Rifle, this thing can compete with the other excellent weapons in its archetype, while also being a dominant force in Crucible settings.

How to get Omniscient Eye

Omniscient Eye is a random drop from the Sanctified Mind boss in the Garden of Salvation raid. Once you unlock five red border versions, you will be able to craft your own god roll via the Relic in Savathun’s Throne World. Read over our Garden of Salvation loot table for more weapon locations and challenge guides.

Omniscient Eye god roll – PvP

With its Rapid-Fire Frame, Omniscient Eye positions itself as the ideal weapon for fast movers and players that have no trouble landing multiple shots. This god roll looks to lean into its snappy handling and reduce any unnecessary flinching.

Omniscient Eye god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Flared Magwell (Reload Speed +15, Stability +5) Perk 1 No Distractions (Aiming this weapon for a short period reduces flinch) Perk 2 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants). Masterwork Stability Mod Tactical (Reload Speed +6, Handling +6)

Arrowhead Brake is a requirement here given its wide recoil pattern cone. This tightens the direction the reticle will bounce, which is critical given you might need a follow-up shot. Flared Magwell and the Stability Masterwork will ensure the reticle doesn’t bounce too high, which will help you land those second or third shots.

Snapshot Sights in the final column helps this feel faster when popping out from around corners and nailing a shot. However, if you do need to remain in-scope, No Distractions will ensure anything that hits you doesn’t bounce your aim off too much.

Omniscient Eye god roll – PvE

There are already a lot of great PvE Sniper Rifles out there, but Omniscient Eye offers Precision Instrument, which is only available on a few other Sniper Rifles. If you’ve missed it on Uzume RR4, then you can at least get it from a raid.

Omniscient Eye god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +2) Perk 1 Fourth Time’s the Charm (Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine) Perk 2 Precision Instrument (Dealing sustained damage increases precision damage) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants). Masterwork Stability Mod Tactical (Reload Speed +6, Handling +6)

As with the PvP version, Arrowhead Brake is excellent at tightening the recoil path of Omniscient Eye. Aim for Appended Mag too, as the additional rounds will come in handy with its main perks. Throw on whatever Masterwork and mod works best for your playstyle and needs.

Fourth Time’s the Charm is the key to extra damage here. By landing precision hits, you will be refunded ammo, which will feed back into the loop. With Precision Instrument activated, you’ll enjoy a whole lot of additional damage you otherwise wouldn’t be getting.

Omniscient Eye is another Sniper Rifle you’ll want to keep on-hand given its impressive new perks. Get enough patterns to craft your own, and enjoy a Solar Sniper Rifle that is competitive in both PvE and PvP content. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god rolls.