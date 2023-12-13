Uzume RR4 god roll - Destiny 2 Uzume RR4 god rolls are back on the menu in Destiny 2, now featuring powerful new perks.

Uzume RR4 returns to Destiny 2 in Season 23 with exciting new god roll options. This Solar Sniper Rifle hasn’t been around since Season of the Splicer, and since then players have received some buffs and dramatic changes to Solar subclasses. With a small perk pool of powerful options, a god roll Uzume RR4 is going to be easy to acquire, provided you can tackle a Nightfall.

How to get Uzume RR4

Uzume RR4 is a Nightfall exclusive reward. Your chances of receiving one increase based on the difficulty of the Nightfall, with Grandmaster Nightfalls guaranteed to drop one (sometimes two). Furthermore, GMs drop the Adept version, which feature two perk choices and Adept Mod slots. Take a look at our Grandmaster Nightfall schedule to work out when you can farm for yours.

PvE - Uzume RR4 god roll

There are a couple of great combinations on an Uzume RR4 god roll, but this one focuses on Precision Instrument to boost your damage output.

Uzume RR4 god roll - PVE Barrel Fluted Barrel (+5 Stability, +15 Handling) Magazine Tactical Mag (+10 Reload Speed, +5 Stability) Perk 1 Clown Cartridge (Reloading this weapon randomly overfills it from reserves) Perk 2 Precision Instrument (Dealing sustained damage increases precision damage) Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics (This weapon has increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully mastworked) Mod Adept Big Ones Spec

Uzume RR4 has a rather vertical recoil pattern, with the reticle bouncing to the left or right only slightly. Due to this, you can afford to use another option like Fluted Barrel. This will increase the Handling, allowing you to whip it out and aim at a crit-spot much faster.

When it comes to the first perk and Magazine option, Clown Cartridge provides either on par or better ammo returns when compared to Fourth Time’s the Charm. Couple this with Tactical Mag for another round, a decrease to how long it takes to reload, and a little bump in Stability.

For the final perk, Precision Instrument is a ramping damage boost that rewards ongoing critical hits. Keep landing those headshots to get a percentage bump to your damage, up to a maximum of 25 percent at six stacks. Just note you’ll lose all progress if you miss.

A Handling Masterwork will make this feel snappier and an Adept Big Ones Spec mod will let you deal better damage to Majors and Bosses.

PvP - Uzume RR4 god roll

When it comes to PvP Sniper Rifles, Uzume doesn’t have the most appealing perks, but it can still spar with the best of them.

Uzume RR4 god roll - PVP Barrel Fluted Barrel (+5 Stability, +15 Handling) Magazine Tactical Mag (+10 Reload Speed, +5 Stability) Perk 1 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully mastworked) Mod Adept Handling

As with the PvE god roll, this PvP god roll for Uzume RR4 leans hard into the Handling stat. The better the Handling, the better this thing will feel when you’re trying to move quickly and aim just as fast. For this reason, aim for Fluted Barrel, a Handling Masterwork, and an Adept Handling mod (if you managed to get an Adept roll).

For the perks, Snapshot Sight helps with your ADS speed, which will get the scope up to you eye nice and fast. Vorpal Weapon, though only a slight percentage increase in damage in Crucible, should help you cinch the kill when you’re attacked by a player in their Super. Alternatively, use Incandescent and enjoy the explosion.

While an Uzume RR4 god roll is likely more useful in PvE, PvP players should still try and secure one for use in the Crucible. Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll recommendations.