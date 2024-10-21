Prophet of Doom god roll - Destiny 2 Enjoy a new suite of perks on these Prophet of Doom god rolls from Garden of Salvation.

Prophet of Doom is one of those Shotguns every Arc player will want to have in their build. Boasting Arc damage and a Precision Frame, this thing is capable of leaning hard into the Arc verbs or simply being a tool used to melt high-tier enemies, in both PvE and Crucible.

How to get Prophet of Doom

Prophet of Doom is a random reward from the second encounter in the Garden of Salvation raid. By collecting five red border variants, it is possible to craft a perfect god roll version at the Relic on the Enclave. Take a look at our Garden of Salvation loot table for more drops.

Prophet of Doom god roll – PvE

There are a couple of different Prophet of Doom god rolls to aim for when it comes to PvE players. This is due to it being able to roll with Trench Barrel, One-Two Punch, and Voltshot in the last column.

Prophet of Doom god roll - PvE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Reconstruction (This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity) Perk 2 Trench Barrel (After a successful melee hit, this weapon gains increased damage, handling, and reload speed for a short duration – or until three shots are fired) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants). Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag

Kick it off with Corkscrew Rifling and Accurized Rounds for a bunmp to the Stabiltiy, Handling, and Range stats. Throw on the Handling Masterwork to make up for the weapon’s lacklustre ADS speed.

When it comes to the actual perks, Reconstruction is the clear winner in the first column. A few of the others also allow you to reload, but Reconstruction is set-and-forget, freeing up your brain for other things. The final column will depend entirely on your own build. If you favor dealing damage with the weapon, go for Trench Barrel. If you’re build allows for high melee damage, then One-Two Punch is ideal. Want wave clear while killing? Voltshot.

Prophet of Doom god roll – PvP

A PvP god roll of Prophet of Doom will lean hard into its range stat, allowing you to net kills outside of the usual bounds.

Prophet of Doom god roll - PvP Barrel Rifled Barrel (Range +10, Handling -15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Slideways (Sliding partially reloads this weapon’s magazine and temporarily boosts handling and stability) Perk 2 Closing Time (Improves range, accuracy, and handling as the magazine gets lower) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants). Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Increase this weapon’s ready and stow speed)

Rifled Barrel offers the greatest range buff with the smallest impact to the weapon’s stats. Smoothbore might offer higher range, but it comes at a considerable cost to the projectile spread. To offset the handling reduction, aim for a handling Masterwork and even a mod that addresses the deficit.

For the main perks, Slideways is great if you’re a fan of sprint-sliding into a kill. Couple this with Closing time, as you’re likely always going to be below 50 percent ammo, which means 100 percent uptime of this powerful perk.

Prophet of Doom is seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to it now being a craftable weapon from Garden of Salvation. Make sure you farm up the necessary red borders so you can make your own. We’ve got more Garden of Salvation god rolls over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.