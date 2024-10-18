New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Another snow day in Black Myth: Wukong

After escaping the prison, the Destined One has found himself on the back of a turtle.
Sam Chandler
1

Welcome to Friday evening, which means we’re diving into some more Black Myth: Wukong on this special ShackStream. Last week, we cleared the prison, made it to the top of a mountain, defeated a few bosses, and discovered a large turtle. Join me as I continue on toward what I assume is the end of Chapter 3.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on October 18, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The livestream is scheduled to go for a couple of hours, so there’s plenty of time for you to dip in, say hello, and check out Black Myth: Wukong.

The last stream was a bit of a doozy. While we did make some good progress, the stream took place after a rather early morning covering Destiny 2’s latest dungeon, Vesper’s Host. The dungeon is pretty neat, but like most other players at the moment, it’s tough to know exactly what I am going to need from it, especially when my Vault is packed with other god tier rolls.

But that’s enough about Destiny 2, we’re diving into Black Myth: Wukong today as we set our eyes on finishing the chapter. I think we’re likely approaching the middle of the game and will surely be on our downward slide to the end. As we continue our journey, take a moment to hit the follow button so you can see when we go live. You can also subscribe for free by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch.

The livestream will be starting rather soon, so make sure you’ve got a tasty beverage ready. While you wait, chill out in our Shacknews Discord server and join the conversations.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

