ShackStream: Another snow day in Black Myth: Wukong After escaping the prison, the Destined One has found himself on the back of a turtle.

Welcome to Friday evening, which means we’re diving into some more Black Myth: Wukong on this special ShackStream. Last week, we cleared the prison, made it to the top of a mountain, defeated a few bosses, and discovered a large turtle. Join me as I continue on toward what I assume is the end of Chapter 3.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on October 18, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

The last stream was a bit of a doozy. While we did make some good progress, the stream took place after a rather early morning covering Destiny 2’s latest dungeon, Vesper’s Host. The dungeon is pretty neat, but like most other players at the moment, it’s tough to know exactly what I am going to need from it, especially when my Vault is packed with other god tier rolls.

But that's enough about Destiny 2, we're diving into Black Myth: Wukong today as we set our eyes on finishing the chapter. I think we're likely approaching the middle of the game and will surely be on our downward slide to the end. As we continue our journey, take a moment to hit the follow button so you can see when we go live.

The livestream will be starting rather soon, so make sure you've got a tasty beverage ready.