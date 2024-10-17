New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cronos: The New Dawn is a sci-fi horror shooter coming from Bloober Team in 2025

Bloober Team will be bringing this new title to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in early 2025.
TJ Denzer
Image via Xbox
1

Bloober Team may have just put out Silent Hill 2 with Konami, but the team is ready to show fans what it has up its sleeve next. At the latest Xbox Partner Showcase, the developer showed off its latest upcoming game: Cronos: The New Dawn. It’s a sci-fi horror shooter that will take place in an all-new IP.

The announcement trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn puts an astronaut across from an old lady in a chess game. It gets a bit graphic down the line, but ends with us getting an early 2025 release window. The game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

With a highly praised Silent Hill 2 remake release sitting behind it, Bloober Team has momentum going into Cronos: The New Dawn. Stay tuned for more announcements and updates as they drop right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

