Cronos: The New Dawn is a sci-fi horror shooter coming from Bloober Team in 2025 Bloober Team will be bringing this new title to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in early 2025.

Bloober Team may have just put out Silent Hill 2 with Konami, but the team is ready to show fans what it has up its sleeve next. At the latest Xbox Partner Showcase, the developer showed off its latest upcoming game: Cronos: The New Dawn. It’s a sci-fi horror shooter that will take place in an all-new IP.

The announcement trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn puts an astronaut across from an old lady in a chess game. It gets a bit graphic down the line, but ends with us getting an early 2025 release window. The game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

With a highly praised Silent Hill 2 remake release sitting behind it, Bloober Team has momentum going into Cronos: The New Dawn. Stay tuned for more announcements and updates as they drop right here at Shacknews.