Sovereignty god roll - Destiny 2 A Sovereignty god roll will be able to weaken the toughest foes in PvE and decimate your opponents in Destiny 2's PvP modes.

Sovereignty is a brand new Void Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 that sits in the Adaptive Frame archetype. As far as Snipers go, this one has a few god roll options available to it thanks to a handful of perks that work together as well as a new addition that might be worth investigating. Here are our picks for a Sovereignty god roll for PvE and PvP.

Sovereignty god roll – PvE

We’re doing something a little bit different with this PvE Sovereignty god roll. You’ve already got a lot of pure DPS Sniper Rifle options out there, so instead, we’re going to focus on the new perk, Withering Gaze.

Sovereignty god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +23, Handling +10) Magazine Flared Magwell (Reload Speed +15, Stability +5) Perk 1 No Distractions (Aiming this weapon for a short period reduces flinch) Perk 2 Withering Gaze (Aiming this weapon for a short period of time without firing grants the ability to weaken the next target. Timer resets after firing or when you stop aiming down sights) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Finals blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Handling Mod Targeting Adjuster (Aim Assistance +5)

As mentioned above, this PvE god roll for Sovereignty is a little bit unusual. Basically, Withering Gaze is a brand new perk that lets you apply Weaken to a target, which can be extremely beneficial in boss fights. No other weapon lets you do this with as much ease and this lets you avoid relying on a Void subclass. Sure, Buried Bloodline with its catalyst can weaken on hit, but it requires more setup.

To make it easier to land this important shot, utilize Arrowhead Brake to straight the recoil, No Distractions so you don’t get flinched, and a Handling Masterwork with a Targeting Adjuster Mod. You only need to hit one shot and then switch to your Heavy weapon for the actual damage.

Alternatively, you can always go for something like Enlightened Action and Precision Instrument if you want a Void DPS Sniper Rifle. But again, the Embraced Identity god roll already exists, and that can roll with Reconstruction or Rewind Rounds in the first column.

Sovereignty god roll – PvP

There are already a lot of excellent Sniper Rifles to use in PvP, and this Sovereignty god roll hopes to elbow its way into your loadout.

Sovereignty god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +23, Handling +10) Magazine Flared Magwell (Reload Speed +15, Stability +5) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Harmony (Final blows with other weapons improve this weapon’s damage and performance for a short duration) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Finals blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Handling Mod Quick Access Sling

As with the PvE roll, Arrowhead Brake does wonders to tighten the recoil direction. It ensure this Sniper Rifle kicks vertically as opposed to pulling sideways. Flared Magwell is just a pleasant bump to stability and reload speed, which can help as you’re racking up the kills.

For the main perks, Demolitionist does a great job at recharging your grenade. This ensures you can cycle into more defeats. Harmony is an interesting one, and can be quite useful in Crucible. More often than not, you’re likely getting kills with your Primary weapon, which will boost the raw damage of Sovereignty, helping you to get one-hit kills even if you miss the headshot (provided the enemy is missing a fraction of health).

Sovereignty is an interesting Sniper Rifle with a couple of unique perk combinations. While a god roll of this weapon may not replace your tried-and-true favorites, it’s worth checking out if only to see how these perks work together. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god rolls.