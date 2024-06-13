Embraced Identity god roll - Destiny 2 Embrace your inner Sniper and pop some heads with this PvE and PvP god roll.

The Final Shape is looming and Bungie has blessed Guardians with powerful gear to protect the Traveler. Embraced Identity is a powerful Void Sniper Rifle with god rolls suited to fit any PvE build or be the difference-maker in the PvP Crucible arena with sticky sights and a snappy frame.

How to get Embraced Identity

Embraced Identity is a guaranteed drop from content after completing The Final Shape campaign. There is a quest found by progressing quests at the vendor Micah-10. Once obtained, Embraced Identity can be focused with Pale Heart Engrams at the Ghost vendor or can drop from activity completions on the Pale Heart destination.

Embraced Identity can be crafted, meaning it can receive enhanced perks once five versions with Deepsight Resonance have been obtained. Once five are gathered, Embraced Identity can be crafted and enhanced at The Enclave.

PvP - Embraced Identity god roll

Snipers can be a game-changer in The Crucible and when a good one comes along it’s not to be missed and this Embraced Identity god roll ticks that box in a big way.

Embraced Identity god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Opening Shot (Aim Assist +20, Range +25, -5 percent accuracy cone, -10 percent accuracy cone growth) Perk 2 Moving Target (Grants Aim Assist +10 while Aiming Down Sights (ADS) and reduces the ADS movement speed penalty by an additive 2.5 percent) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Focusing on Accuracy and Handling, Fluted Barrel is the perfect place to start. The high Handling boost keeps Embraced Identity feeling light when readying up for a snipe and the added Stability is great for any follow-up shots. Add Accurized Rounds to keep the reticle sticky at longer distances from your sniper perch.

Opening Shot is an essential perk for this god roll and most Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2. The high Aim Assist, Range, and accuracy bonuses keep this Sniper Rifle feeling like a headshot magnet with the wielder's only job to get that scope near the target and more often than not, opponent names will rack up the kill feed from every shot. Round this off with Moving Target for its bonus Aim Assist and greater speed while ADS, making it even harder for opponents to land shots when lining up your next blast.

PvE - Embraced Identity god roll

With admittedly better options for damage in the current sandbox, Sniper Rifles can feel in limbo. That said, Embraced Identity has quality perks that are enough to break that stigma for fans of the weapon type.

Embraced Identity god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +25, Handling +10) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +1) Perk 1 Reconstruction (Refills 10 percent of the magazine capacity from reserves every four seconds while not firing the weapon) Perk 2 Precision Instrument (Weapon hits grant a stack of Precision Instrument for 1.25 seconds (2.1 seconds on Bows). Maximum of six stacks. Missing removes all stacks. Precision damage increase at 1|2|3|4|5|6 stacks: 4.17 percent| 8.33 percent | 12.5 percent | 16.67 percent | 20.83 percent | 25 percent) Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +2)

Focusing on damage and ease of use is essential, so place Arrowhead Brake in the Barrel for its push to maximum Recoil control and added Handling bonus to keep Embraced Identity feeling light when in use. The Magazine slot is where to start here when building for damage, use Appended Mag for the added shots in the Magazine and this feeds perfectly into the main perks.

Start with Reconstruction, over time this perk doubles the Magazine size giving much more potential for high damage output. This then pairs perfectly with Precision Instrument which rewards a maximum of 25 percent damage buff to an accurate hand when landing precision hits. Throw on the Backup Mag mod to increase the Magazine capacity to seven. This means that with this god roll, Embraced Identity can reach up to 14 shots in the Magazine, giving a large amount of shots able to hit the 25 percent damage buff and causing some devastating damage to enemies of the Light.

Embraced Identity has solid god rolls for both PvE and PvP with a crafted version worth the time to get out there and assemble.