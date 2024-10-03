How to get Microcosm - Destiny 2 Unlock Microcosm in Destiny 2 and enjoy the game's one and only Power weapon Trace Rifle.

Unlocking Microcosm should be the goal of every Destiny 2 player. This thing makes you feel like a mini Traveler, blasting foes with a beam of Kinetic damage. Getting this Trace Rifle is quite a lengthy task, as you’ll need to complete The Final Shape campaign as well as a slew of quests from Micah-10.

How to get Microcosm



Microcosm is unlocked by completing Convalescence: Budding, an Exotic quest given by Micah-10 after completing The Final Shape campaign. You must also start Destined Heroes and complete a series of Convalescence quests from Micah-10 before she offers this Exotic mission. Here is a quick look at your tasks:

Complete The Final Shape campaign Start Destined Heroes quest and finish Queens, Part 1 Complete Convalescence: Rootbound Complete Convalescence: Underbrush Complete Convalescence: Greenery Complete Convalescence: Budding

To begin with, ensure you have completed The Final Shape campaign and have returned to the Old Tower in The Pale Heart. Chat with Ghost to receive an Exotic quest called Destined Heroes to unlock Ergo Sum. Start this quest and get to the point where you are introduced to Micah-10, which should happen after completing Queens, Part 1.

Micah-10 will now give you a whole lot of missions including several Convalescence quests. She will also offer Alone in the Dark which is needed to unlock Khvostov 7G-0X. For now, focus on completing the three initial Convalescence quests, which introduce you to three aspects of The Pale Heart: Injured Ghosts, Traveler’s Blessings, and Overthrow.



Convalescence: Rootbound will task you with finding an injured Ghost in the Lost Sector, The Forgotten Deep. The Ghost is by the large tree in the final room. Return to Micah-10, activate the new growth, and collect your reward.



Convalescence: Underbrush is about using the new Flickering Blessing to gain a Traveler’s Blessing. You’ll find one by opening chests in The Pale Heart or by completing Pathfinder field assessments and opening the chests they drop. You’ll need two blessings to continue. Head back to Micah-10 when you’re done.



Convalescence: Greenery is all about the new Overthrow activity. Join a matchmaking session of the activity and start opening chests. It should take you one full completion to finish this step and begin the next one. You’ll now need to complete Sword Dance Cyst, which is one of the unique Lost Sector-like caverns in the destination.



With all that done, you will now, finally, have Convalescence: Budding and be one step closer to unlocking Microcosm. All you need to do now is complete three campaign missions on the new Cooperative Focus mode: Ascent, Dissent, Iconoclasm. These are activated via the Pale Heart map, on the right-hand side. These missions have unique modifiers that make them much more difficult, so come prepared with a decent fireteam.

Complete all of that and then head back to Micah-10 to receive Microcosm, a Trace Rifle in the Power slot that’s main thing is dealing Kinetic damage.

Microcosm perks



Microcosm is Trace Rifle in the Power weapon slot that is capable of dishing out a surprising amount of damage. It is extremely effective against foes with shields, and even some without. Here are its perks:

Paracausal Imbuement: Final blows with this weapon grant Super energy. This weapon gains bonus damage once your Super expires.

Paracausal Beam: Fires beam of Kinetic light, dealing massive bonus damage to shields.

With Microcosm unlocked, there’s no doubt plenty more to do in Destiny 2 including getting more Exotics, powering them up with catalysts, and doing other endgame activities. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for help tackling all of it.