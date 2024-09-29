Weekend Discussion - September 29, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

How good are puzzles? I think I might be entering a new puzzle era.

Dunkey checks out DRDR

This game is so good.

Hoffmann checks out a new coffee machine

I think I'd like a really nice coffee machine.

LOST is 20 years old

Can't believe it's been 20 years since the world experienced LOST. One of my favorite TV shows.

Shack Together!

Reckon you could have won this week's game?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

How alcohol affects you based on how much you've eaten

Drinking on a full stomach vs on an empty stomach pic.twitter.com/EXJTAN7ftd — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) September 24, 2024

This is really wild to see. Like, I understand logically that "eating it cheating," but I never realized how much food impacts you.

Vibes?

Hopefully your vibes are better.

They're so cute!

Might have to get a bag with my wife's face on it.

Classic marine problem

This is my buddy Phelan, he makes a lot of stuff like this and it’s very entertaining. His compositing and After Effects work is very solid!https://t.co/i8el27En72 pic.twitter.com/AYzxyuqGcZ — Kommander Karl (@kommanderkarl) September 21, 2024

But you also get the flip side: Chief handing you a Rocket Launcher.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

