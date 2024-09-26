INAYAH - Life After Gods is a hand-animated 2D action-platformer by ExoGenesis Studios From traversal using weapon combos to challenging bosses and hidden areas, INAYAH - Life After Gods looks to scratch the action-platformer itch.

INAYAH - Life After Gods is a brand new game from fresh development company, ExoGenesis Studios. In this Shacknews-exclusive trailer, we get to see the titular Inayah fighting brutal bosses, traversing the world using the unique weapon attack combos, as well as the stylish hand-animated cinematics. Check it out!

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, INAYAH - Life After Gods takes place among the husks of a highly advanced alien civilization and features some gorgeous environmental designs. As Inayah, players will be guided by her decreased mother as she uncovers the secrets of this world throughout a rich narrative with multiple endings.



Source: ExoGenesis Studios

While the story is the backdrop, the meat and potatoes is the intense combat. Players have access to Inayah’s Gauntlet, which can transition between three unique weapon forms: blades, fists, and a flail. These all have different movement capabilities which you can see in the trailer can be used to traverse the dangerous terrain, but more importantly, will be critical in taking down the 20 unique bosses.

With an in-depth RPG system where players can create a variety of builds and utilize various abilities, there’s sure to be a breadth of options when it comes to tackling the tougher fights.



Source: ExoGenesis Studios

INAYAH - Life After Gods is slated for a Q1 2025 release for PC and will be coming to consoles in the following quarter. Head over to the INAYAH - Life After Gods Steam page and add it to your wishlist to be notified when it releases.