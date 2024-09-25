How to get the bow - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Discover the location of the bow in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to add another weapon to your toolkit.

Zelda can use a bow in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Finding the bow will take a little bit of effort, as you’ll need to head to Gerudo Desert and then defeat another familiar character in the dungeon. Here’s where to find the dungeon and how to get the bow.

How to get the bow

The bow is located in the Gerudo Sanctum.

Source: Shacknews

The bow is found in the Gerudo Sanctum dungeon. This dungeon is available after you prove your worth to the Gerudo people by closing the smaller rifts in the region. The Gerudo Desert is located in the southwest corner of Hyrule (west of Suthorn Forest where you find your sword and south of Hyrule Ranch where you get a horse).

With the smaller rifts closed, head to the south area to find the Gerudo Sanctum, except it will be blocked off by the Still World. Luckily, Tri can help you out. You’ll gain access to the dungeon and can start working through it.

Reach the room shown here on 1F and defeat the enemy to unlock the bow.

Source: Shacknews

The goal will be to reach a rectangular room at the top of 1F. In this room you’ll find another Link Echo you’ll need to defeat. Once you’ve beaten him, you’ll be rewarded with the bow.

After you've got the bow, you'll have another tool to use for ranged combat.