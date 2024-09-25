New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get the sword - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Discover where to find the Mysterious Sword so Zelda can engage in a bit of combat in Echoes of Wisdom.
Sam Chandler
1

While it might not be called the Master Sword, Zelda can in fact get her own sword in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This mysterious sword is dropped by a familiar character that is hidden in one of the first dungeons you encounter in the game. You’ll need to locate the Suthorn Ruins, a location in the southern area of Hyrule.

How to get the sword

Map showing the location of the Stilled Suthorn Ruins

Source: Shacknews

You will get a sword by defeating Link Echo in Suthorn Ruins on level 2F. This is the first dungeon you can complete in Echoes of Wisdom, but reaching it will take a little bit of effort.

To find the location, go to the southern area of Hyrule to reach Suthorn Village. You should have waypoint to go here after speaking with Impa. When you reach the area, go to the northeast corner to find the entrance to the Stilled Suthorn Forest. Progress through this area to reach the northern part, this will be the entrance to the dungeon, Suthorn Ruins.

Map showing Zelda standing at the top of the area on 2F in the Suthorn Ruins

Source: Shacknews

Your goal now will be to clear out the dungeon until you reach 2F and the top of the map. Once you get to the room, you will need to defeat Link Echo who will then drop the Mysterious Sword.

Now that Zelda has a sword, you can start fighting your foes with something other than your magical wand. Take a look at our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom page for more help finding items and completing quests.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

