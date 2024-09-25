How to get the sword - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Discover where to find the Mysterious Sword so Zelda can engage in a bit of combat in Echoes of Wisdom.

While it might not be called the Master Sword, Zelda can in fact get her own sword in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This mysterious sword is dropped by a familiar character that is hidden in one of the first dungeons you encounter in the game. You’ll need to locate the Suthorn Ruins, a location in the southern area of Hyrule.

How to get the sword



Source: Shacknews

You will get a sword by defeating Link Echo in Suthorn Ruins on level 2F. This is the first dungeon you can complete in Echoes of Wisdom, but reaching it will take a little bit of effort.

To find the location, go to the southern area of Hyrule to reach Suthorn Village. You should have waypoint to go here after speaking with Impa. When you reach the area, go to the northeast corner to find the entrance to the Stilled Suthorn Forest. Progress through this area to reach the northern part, this will be the entrance to the dungeon, Suthorn Ruins.



Source: Shacknews

Your goal now will be to clear out the dungeon until you reach 2F and the top of the map. Once you get to the room, you will need to defeat Link Echo who will then drop the Mysterious Sword.

Now that Zelda has a sword, you can start fighting your foes with something other than your magical wand. Take a look at our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom page for more help finding items and completing quests.