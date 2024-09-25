How to get a horse - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Where to find the horse for the Runaway Horse quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Like any self-respecting Zelda game, Echoes of Wisdom lets the player have their own horse. However, you will need to complete the Runaway Horse quest before you can saddle up and start cantering around Hyrule. Here’s where to start the quest and where to find the horse.

How to get a horse



Source: Shacknews

The Runaway Horse quest will reward you will a horse in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This quest is available from the old man who is found in Hyrule Ranch, a location in Hyrule Field. To reach this place, head southwest of Hyrule Castle.

Head to the location pictured here to find the horse for the Runaway Horse quest.

Source: Shacknews

When you find the ranch, locate the old man who will tell you about his missing horse, this will start the Runaway Horse quest. Find his horse by heading west of the ranch until you get to a body of water with an island. The horse has somehow managed to get itself trapped!

Build a bridge to reach the horse and then bring it safely back to the old man. He will thank you for rescuing his horse and will now lend them to you for free. Whenever you need a horse, go back to the old man and get your mighty steed.

Now that you’ve got a horse in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you can gallop around the world instead of fast traveling. Take a look at our Echoes of Wisdom page for more help collecting gear, completing quests, and beating dungeons.