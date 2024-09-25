Where to find Wallace - Remnant 2 Head to Wallace's location in Remnant 2 to unlock new Archetypes and purchase other important items.

Wallace is one of the most important characters in Remnant 2. You’ll need to head to Wallace’s location and speak with him a few times as you play through the campaign, but he’s also needed if you want to unlock new Archetypes. In case you’ve forgotten, here’s where to find Wallace.

Where to find Wallace

Wallace is found in Ward 13, up a few flights of stairs by the dock behind Dwell. To find him, head to the crystal at Ward 13 and go out the door toward Dwell (the firing range will be on your left). Go past Dwell and use the path to reach the elevated building.



Source: Shacknews

Go up the stairs and across the catwalk to reach Wallace’s shipping container office. Speak with Wallace to see what you can craft, purchase, and sell. Wallace is the one you want to come back to whenever you find one of the Archetype items, like the Warden’s Weathered Mechanism in N’Erud.

Wallace also sells Relic Charge upgrades. These give you more uses of your Relic (some Relics provide different effects other than healing), but you will need to find Simulacrum. This is a valuable resource that spawns throughout the world in Remnant 2.

With Wallace’s location found, you can now speak with him whenever you need to unlock a new Archetype or upgrade your Relic. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more help with the base game and its various DLCs.