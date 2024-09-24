How to unlock the Warden Archetype - Remnant 2 Find the Weathered Mechanism in The Dark Horizon DLC to unlock the Warden Archetype in Remnant 2.

The Warden Archetype is a new class added to Remnant 2 with The Dark Horizon DLC. Much like the other Archetypes in the game, you will need to find a unique item and take it to Wallace before you can equip it and start unlocking its abilities. You will need access to The Dark Horizon DLC and get to the point where you’ve reached the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal.

Unlock Warden Archetype

Excuse the linework, but essentially, you'll start at the glider, go below the ground and follow the dotted line, before using the updrafts to reach the ledge.

Source: Shacknews

The Warden Archetype is unlocked by finding the Weathered Mechanism near the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal on N’Erud in The Dark Horizon DLC biome. You’re in the correct area if your map says Withered Necropolis. If you missed the item during your one-shot campaign roll, you may need to just keep rerolling the Adventure until you get the correct location.

Find the NPC and grab the glider beside him. Don't cross the gap, just let yourself descend into the cavern (while moving forward).

Source: Shacknews

From the start of N’Erud in The Dark Horizon, make your way through the area until you reach the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal. Look for the friendly NPC that is marked on the map as a blue icon – he should be right near a glider. Behind this NPC is a long bridge. The goal is to use the nearby glider to go down into the ravine and use an updraft to reach this bridge.

Ignore the ledges around you, keep moving forward until you get back outside of the cavern. Stick to the right-hand side.

Source: Shacknews

Grab onto the glider but don’t go across the gap, instead, let it slowly descend but keep moving forward. You should now be down the hole and moving forward into a ravine with broken platforms on either side. Keep moving forward and follow the right-hand wall outside and to the right. Use the updrafts to keep your height nice and high.

Use the updrafts while sticking to the right wall to land on a small ledge on the backside of the mountain.

Source: Shacknews

Continue around the corner to spot another two updrafts. The second updraft will take you high enough to land on a small ledge. Land on the ledge, defeat the enemies, and go through the doorway on the left to reach the bridge behind the NPC. Walk along the bridge to reach the room with the Weathered Mechanism on an alien workstation.

Defeat the enemies that rush you when you land and go through the door on the left.

Source: Shacknews

The item is on the weird alien structure above the crystal.

Source: Shacknews

Take the Weathered Mechanism to Wallace in Ward 13 to receive the Command Module, which is the Warden Archetype item. Remember to equip it in either your Primary or Secondary slot.

With the Warden unlocked, dive back into The Dark Horizon DLC and enjoy what might be the final Archetype in Remnant 2. Be sure to check out our Remnant 2 page for more help with this secrets-packed game!