How to unlock the Warden Archetype - Remnant 2
Find the Weathered Mechanism in The Dark Horizon DLC to unlock the Warden Archetype in Remnant 2.
The Warden Archetype is a new class added to Remnant 2 with The Dark Horizon DLC. Much like the other Archetypes in the game, you will need to find a unique item and take it to Wallace before you can equip it and start unlocking its abilities. You will need access to The Dark Horizon DLC and get to the point where you’ve reached the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal.
Unlock Warden Archetype
The Warden Archetype is unlocked by finding the Weathered Mechanism near the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal on N’Erud in The Dark Horizon DLC biome. You’re in the correct area if your map says Withered Necropolis. If you missed the item during your one-shot campaign roll, you may need to just keep rerolling the Adventure until you get the correct location.
From the start of N’Erud in The Dark Horizon, make your way through the area until you reach the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal. Look for the friendly NPC that is marked on the map as a blue icon – he should be right near a glider. Behind this NPC is a long bridge. The goal is to use the nearby glider to go down into the ravine and use an updraft to reach this bridge.
Grab onto the glider but don’t go across the gap, instead, let it slowly descend but keep moving forward. You should now be down the hole and moving forward into a ravine with broken platforms on either side. Keep moving forward and follow the right-hand wall outside and to the right. Use the updrafts to keep your height nice and high.
Continue around the corner to spot another two updrafts. The second updraft will take you high enough to land on a small ledge. Land on the ledge, defeat the enemies, and go through the doorway on the left to reach the bridge behind the NPC. Walk along the bridge to reach the room with the Weathered Mechanism on an alien workstation.
Take the Weathered Mechanism to Wallace in Ward 13 to receive the Command Module, which is the Warden Archetype item. Remember to equip it in either your Primary or Secondary slot.
With the Warden unlocked, dive back into The Dark Horizon DLC and enjoy what might be the final Archetype in Remnant 2. Be sure to check out our Remnant 2 page for more help with this secrets-packed game!
Sam Chandler posted a new article, How to unlock the Warden Archetype - Remnant 2