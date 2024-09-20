How to manufacture goods - Frostpunk 2 The manufacture of goods in Frostpunk 2 ensures a steady flow of heatstamps and helps prevent crime.

Even in the harsh conditions of Frostpunk 2, people need access to goods. Unless you find some out exploring, the only way you’re going to maintain a steady flow of this resources is to actually start manufacturing goods. Until you spend a decent chunk of time in the game, it’s not going to be immediately clear how to do this, unless you know where to look.

How to manufacture goods

Industrial Districts can make either Prefabs or Goods.

Good are manufactured at an Industrial District after switching its product from Prefabs to Goods. Industrial Districts do not need to be built on resources, so you’re safe to place them wherever you want. Once created, click the Industrial District and select the vase icon to change that district’s output from Prefabs to Goods.

Industrial Districts are not locked to Prefabs or Goods. If you have enough of one, switch out to the other or transfer resources to another city to help alleviate its need for creating Industrial Districts. This is useful if a location has limited space.

You can also pass laws that will help with the efficiency of creating goods or alter their durability. It will be up to you to pass the law that makes the most sense for what you are trying to achieve or what demands are made by the factions in your city.

Once you get a hang of manufacturing goods, you should find that the supply of heatstamps coming into your treasury increases. It will also help prevent crime. Take a look at our Frostpunk 2 page for additional help surviving the harsh conditions.