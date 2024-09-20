How to get more heatstamps - Frostpunk 2 The humble heatstamp can be used to grease palms in Frostpunk 2, so keeping plenty in your coffers is a good idea.

Heatstamps used to allow citizens to purchase heat, but in Frostpunk 2 they act as a source of currency. There are a few actions that require you to spend heatstamps, including researching new technology or ideas as well as offering to fund a faction’s project. Because of the importance of heatstamps, maintaining a steady supply is necessary to avoid societal collapse.

How to get more heatstamps

Different factors will effect your heatstamp income. Pass laws and create goods to positively impact the rate.

Heatstamps will naturally generate from your population in Frostpunk 2. Move your cursor over the heatstamp icon at the top of the screen to see the weekly income of heatstamps. This will also show you anything that is modifying your income.

The first thing you can do to get more heatstamps is to manufacture goods. If you have a dwindling supply of goods, your heatstamp income will be reduced, so try to maintain either a surplus or a balanced input and output of goods.

There are some laws you can pass that will affect your heatstamp generation. Additionally, when a faction fully supports you, they will often come and ask what they should do next. One of the options is to increase their input of heatstamps. You can also ask a faction to raise funds for the city, though this will have a negative impact on their impression of you.

Keep an eye on the heatstamp situation while playing Frostpunk 2. If at any point the number of negative modifiers becomes too strong, try passing some different laws to address the problem. Heatstamps is one of those currencies that won’t hurt until the situation is dire. Take a look at our Frostpunk 2 page for more help.