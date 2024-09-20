How to transfer resources - Frostpunk 2 Resources are needed for survival in Frostpunk 2, so transferring things like oil to New London is of vital importance.

Transferring resources in Frostpunk 2 is a great way to provide materials to a place that doesn’t have any. It’s also useful when you find something like oil outside of New London and want to bring this new type of fuel back to your main town. There are two options here. You can either create a trade route that sends a steady supply of goods or use a lump sum transfer of resources.

How to create a trade route

You can create a trade route between cities by first constructing a trail. Click the trail button at the bottom-right of the screen to start mapping out the route.

Trade routes (to transfer resources like oil) are used to maintain a steady flow of goods from one city to another. To do this, you will first need to create a connection between the two sites. This should have likely already been done after scouting a location, but if it wasn’t, go to the map view and select the Trail or Skyway button on the lower-right and construct a route from one site to New London.

The Resources Transfer button is the Material icon with the arrows. This is found by clicking the city's icon in the top-right.

Once the connection is made, click the city’s icon that appears in the top-right of the screen below the timeline and then the cube icon. For example, click the Old Dreadnought button and then Resources Transfer. This screen is where you can allocate what resources are going to New London or coming from it.

The amount of goods you can transfer at a time depends on the type of route you constructed. A Trail is cheaper, but will only allow a smaller quantity of supplies. Once created, a Resource Transfer will continue until no supplies are left.

How to transfer a lump sum of resources

You can send 5,000 resources along the trail. It will take time to reach its destination, but it's worth it if you don't want to start a constant trade route.

The alternative to a steady supply of goods is a lump sum transfer of resources. This can be useful if you have plenty of goods in a stockpile and need to quickly send a large amount but don’t need to maintain a steady flow.

As before, open the Resource Transfer page by clicking on a city’s icon on the world map view (found at the top-right). On the Resource Transfer screen, hover over the resource you want to send and then select the 5k button on the side sending the supplies.

Once the transfer of resources begins, it will continue until there is nothing left. Continue to monitor the needs of the various cities and even upgrade the Trails to Skyways to increase how many resources can be moved over the trading route at once. Take a look at our Frostpunk 2 page for more help, like how to get more heatstamps.