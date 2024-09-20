ShackStream: The Finals Season 4 preview livestream The Finals Season 4 is coming next week and we're going hands-on with a preview of the season as part of TwitchCon.

Season 4 kicks off in The Finals this week but we get to have a little bit of a cheeky preview. This is all thanks to TwitchCon this weekend where Embark Studios is letting the public go hands-on with a build of the season. So for today’s ShackStream, we’re going to be playing a bunch of The Finals to see what’s coming with Season 4. Tune in to the livestream below!

The Finals Season 4 livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on September 20, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The stream will go for two hours and the goal is to spend this time playing nothing but The Finals. However, because I am in Australia, I don’t know whether my connection to the available preview-build servers will be stable. If we can’t maintain a good connection, we’ll need to switch it up!

In case you haven’t been paying attention, I am a massive fan of The Finals. The game features a Mirror’s Edge cleanness with a Bad Company 2 vibe, and that includes destructible environments. The goal for the main mode is to secure a box of cash in a zone until it is extracted and then do it again. The team that manages to do this twice wins the match. But it's possible to steal another player's cashout! It’s fast paced, full of action, and a thrill to play.

As for Season 4, The Finals will be receiving a new map, weapons, Sponsor registration, and more. We’ll know more about the weapons as well as the map and Sponsor registration today. This stream will also be an opportunity to check out the shop and all the new hot items players can grab. Keep in mind this is a preview build, so there could be some issues that will be addressed before launch.

So, please come and join me as I dive into The Finals Season 4. If you can’t make it for long, why not drop a follow or even subscribe? Link Amazon Prime to Twitch and you can get a free sub to send our way. We appreciate all of the support! Check out our page on The Finals to learn more about this excellent shooter.